Longtime Wellington painter Michele Hundt receives 2021-22 Dina Baker Fund for Mature Female Artists

By Faran Fagen
Palm Beach Daily News
 6 days ago

For 69 years, art has illustrated the story of Michele Hundt’s life.

As a child, drawing and making things made her happiest. Her mother encouraged it.

She graduated from the Cooper School of Art in Cleveland, and also studied drawing at the Cleveland Museum of Art and figure drawing at the Cleveland Institute of Art.

Her careers featured art, including 17 years of working as a designer and artistic director at various companies in the Midwest.

Today, the Wellington resident enjoys taking classes to improve and develop her art.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County recently announced that Hundt has been named the recipient of the 2021-'22 Dina Baker Fund for Mature Female Artists.

“I was shocked and honored,” Hundt said. “Dina Baker is a wonderful artist, and she came to my gallery opening (at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County) in torrential rain and spent quite a bit of time with me, which was a wonderful surprise.”

Hundt’s paintings have appeared in group shows at the Mulry Fine Art Gallery in Palm Beach, Artists Haven Gallery in Fort Lauderdale and The Paint Store and Stephen Johnson Framing in West Palm Beach.

She and her husband, Doug, have lived in Wellington for 20 years.

“I love Wellington because it’s a diverse community,” Hundt said. “There’s a lot of nature with many farms. The Big Blue Preserve is a 92-acre cypress hammock that inspired my art currently on display at the Cultural Council.”

For the past 20 years, she and her husband have owned and operated ShowChic Dressage, a dressage riding apparel boutique in Wellington. She also has all of her artwork in the shop, a boutique and studio where she paints.

The couple is very involved in the Wellington equestrian community.

“Wellington is such a unique gathering place for equestrians from around the world, and we frequently invite the top riders and trainers to come to the shop for free public 'shop talks' about their careers,” Hundt said. “We give a lot back to the community, too. We sponsor many local equestrian events, and I love the chance to be as creative and imaginative as I want to be.”

Thanks to the generosity of local artist and longtime Cultural Council supporter Dina Baker, the Dina Baker Fund for Mature Female Artists was created to help stabilize and strengthen the careers of female artists ages 60 and older with financial need and recognizable merit. The artist may use the $10,000 grant for professional development, arts-related exhibitions, equipment and supplies, healthcare costs or basic living expenses.

An exhibition of her work is on display in the Council’s Donald M. Ephraim Family Gallery in Lake Worth Beach through July 30.

What is your favorite movie?

Anything by the Coen brothers.

What are your hobbies?

Art, horses and gardening.

What do you do to get away or take a break?

Visit the ocean.

Favorite book and why?

Anything by John Irving or David Sedaris.

If you could meet any person in history, who would it be and why?

Vincent Van Gogh. Would love to discuss his art.

Best advice you ever received?

“You have to prepare to be successful.” Those are wise words from my father, who had an accounting business.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Longtime Wellington painter Michele Hundt receives 2021-22 Dina Baker Fund for Mature Female Artists

