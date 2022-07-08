ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

DeBrincat says his final goodbye to the Blackhawks

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Kyle Davidson said last night, it's finally 'real now.'. Now former Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat posted a goodbye post to his Instagram, thanking the Hawks for his five years in Chicago. "Chicago, thank you for an unforgettable start to my career," DeBrincat wrote in the caption....

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks make stunning Dylan Strome decision ahead of NHL free agency

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome is about to test the waters as an unrestricted free agent in NHL free agency following the franchise’s decision not to extend a qualifying offer. Via Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Dylan Strome will not receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks, per source. The former No. 3 pick will […] The post Blackhawks make stunning Dylan Strome decision ahead of NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Why Hawks are moving on from Kubalik, Strome

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about why Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome were not tendered qualifying offers by the Blackhawks. The guys also discuss Henrik Borgstrom and Brett Connolly being bought out, Duncan Keith reportedly retiring, and Derek King being brought back as an assistant on head coach Luke Richardson's staff.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Ottawa, IL
The Associated Press

Flurry of trades, signings expected before NHL free agency

While Julien BriseBois knows exactly how confident he is about the possibility of re-signing playoff performer Ondrej Palat and veteran defenseman Jan Rutta, he’s not saying. “Still working on that,” the two-time Stanley Cup-winning general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning said. “Too early to tell.” He’s also right that it’s too early to tell exactly what NHL free agency will look like when it begins Wednesday. Colorado, which beat Tampa Bay in the Cup Final, is looking to sign postseason standout Valeri Nichushkin among a group of potential free agents, and others such as Calgary MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau, Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin and Florida trade deadline pickup Claude Giroux could all get new deals to stay rather than hitting the open market. A big star re-upping with his team has already happened a couple of times: the Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang for six years and the Nashville Predators signed high-scoring winger Filip Forsberg for eight. Teams have until midnight EDT Tuesday — 12 hours before free agency begins — to get the maximum benefit of signing players for eight years, after which they can only get up to seven.
NHL
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Debrincat
The Spun

Look: Jerry West Names His All-Time Favorite NBA Player

Jerry West's pick is in - Michael Jordan is his favorite player of all-time. Mr. Logo revealed his pick while attending Summer League games this Saturday night. "Probably my favorite player of all-time was Michael Jordan," he said. "A lot of other incredible players I know and frankly been involved with. But to me he epitomizes what I think is great in a basketball player."
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Nhl Draft
thecomeback.com

Braves fan earns foul ball in painful fashion

Foul balls going into the stands often produce either impressive or disastrous results for the fans who try to catch them. One fan at Truist Park for Saturday’s game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves got both on the same foul ball. When a foul ball was hit...
ATLANTA, GA
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Freddie Freeman backs Clayton Kershaw after awkward Braves return

Just a few weeks back, Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta rubbed Clayton Kershaw the wrong way. Now, all is well in Dodger Land. With the All-Star Game being held in Los Angeles, Freeman did his part to campaign for Kershaw to (ideally) start the game. It helps that Brian Snitker, his former manager in the ATL, will be leading the NL All-Star team.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Tony Romo hit with jokes after celebrity golf win

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo claimed victory in the American Century Championship for the third time on Sunday, but the manner of the win led to some pretty easy jokes. Romo fended off Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder in a playoff to win...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy