Police search for suspect after a man was robbed at gunpoint in Brookline

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help in searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint on Francis Street in Brookline.

On Tuesday night police responded to 64 Francis Street after the victim reported he was crossing Harrison Street when he noticed the suspect’s vehicle stop.

As the victim continued walking, he looked behind him and saw that the male suspect was running toward him with a black firearm in his hand.

According to the police, the suspect demanded the victim for his cellphone and wallet before fleeing the scene in his silver sedan.

The suspect is described as a skinny black male in his early 20s, wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt, possibly light grey pants and a black mask.

At this time no arrests have been made.

Neighbors are being asked to check their cameras for any possible footage, and to call (617) 730-2222 with any relevant information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

