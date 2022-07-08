ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Southeast Alabama murder suspect captured after hours on the run

By Aaron Dixon
WEBB, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Martha Duffield was in her home when she heard the gunshot, but she originally thought it was a firecracker.

“Then I said dang that sounded like a gun then and then I raised up and looked out the window and it wasn’t nobody,” She said. “I didn’t see nothing, then about that time the dude came to the door and said can we use your phone to call 9-1-1. So my daughter-in-law let her use the phone.”

The shooting happened just before 4 on Thursday morning when Benjamin Nowell, 35, allegedly shot Brittany Phillips, 29, in the head. Phillips was taken to Southeast Health by paramedics and was later declared dead.

Deputies and police had the perimeter set up around Henry County Road 22, Henry County Road 11, and Broad Street. Sources say Nowell may have tried to escape by swimming in the nearby White Branch Creek.

Arrest made after discovery of possible human remains under home in Louisiana

Houston County Sheriff’s Office deployed a helicopter to circle the perimeter and at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, a second chopper arrived to assist in the search.

Deputies and officers have been combing through the trees and checking the treeline to see if could see Nowell and at around 3:20 they found Nowell off of Henry County Road 22. In addition to being charged with capital murder, Nowell is also facing three counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office headed up the investigation, however, Dothan police, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and several other law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search.

Nowell is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond has been set.

