Detroit Red Wings pick Russian winger Dmitri Buchelnikov (No. 52 overall) in 2022 NHL draft

The Detroit Red Wings' third pick of the 2022 NHL draft might be one of the smallest players taken in the seven-round affair.

Dmitri Buchelnikov, all 5 feet 10 and 163 pounds of him, was picked Friday at No. 52 overall. The left winger played this past season in the Russian junior league for SKA St. Petersburg 2.

Only Jagger Firkus (No. 35 overall to Seattle) has a lighter listed weight (151 pounds) than Buchelnikov.

Buchelnikov, who turns 19 in September, was the Wings' second second-rounder of the day; Canadian left winger Dylan James was taken at No. 40. Buchelnikov shoots right handed and, in the eyes of most scouting agencies, was a top-100 prospect, according to eliteprospects.com.

The pick was originally Washington's but was traded to Detroit as part of the Anthony Mantha deal.

Before the second day of the draft began Friday, Wings general manager Steve Yzerman traded a third-round pick for St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso, then signed him to a three-year, $14.25 million contract.

Detroit selected Austrian center Marco Kasper in Thursday's first round with the eighth overall pick.

The Wings are scheduled to pick three times in the fourth round, once in the fifth round and twice in the seventh round.

