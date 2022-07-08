ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Red Wings pick Russian winger Dmitri Buchelnikov (No. 52 overall) in 2022 NHL draft

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Punmk_0gZ5GybU00

The Detroit Red Wings' third pick of the 2022 NHL draft might be one of the smallest players taken in the seven-round affair.

Dmitri Buchelnikov, all 5 feet 10 and 163 pounds of him, was picked Friday at No. 52 overall. The left winger played this past season in the Russian junior league for SKA St. Petersburg 2.

Only Jagger Firkus (No. 35 overall to Seattle) has a lighter listed weight (151 pounds) than Buchelnikov.

THE CAPTAIN SPEAKS:This is why Steve Yzerman drafted Marco Kasper at No. 8

A COMPETITVE CAT:More about Wings' 2022 first-round pick Marco Kasper

Buchelnikov, who turns 19 in September, was the Wings' second second-rounder of the day; Canadian left winger Dylan James was taken at No. 40. Buchelnikov shoots right handed and, in the eyes of most scouting agencies, was a top-100 prospect, according to eliteprospects.com.

The pick was originally Washington's but was traded to Detroit as part of the Anthony Mantha deal.

Before the second day of the draft began Friday, Wings general manager Steve Yzerman traded a third-round pick for St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso, then signed him to a three-year, $14.25 million contract.

Detroit selected Austrian center Marco Kasper in Thursday's first round with the eighth overall pick.

The Wings are scheduled to pick three times in the fourth round, once in the fifth round and twice in the seventh round.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Grades

No. 8 – C Marco Kasper. In this week’s edition of The Grind Line, The Hockey Writers’ Red Wings coverage team shares their grades for Detroit’s 2022 draft class. Let’s dive in!. Tony Wolak: C+. On Day 1, the Red Wings addressed a clear organizational...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Dan Cleary pleased with Day 1 of Red Wings 2022 Development Camp

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' young and promising prospects have officially arrived in Hockeytown. Detroit opened its 2022 Development Camp on Sunday afternoon at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice instruction. After the coronavirus pandemic shelved development...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Coaching Staff, Free Agents & More

It’s been a busy week for the Detroit Red Wings. During the 2022 NHL Draft, the team selected Marco Kasper eighth overall to address a key organizational need, then had an interesting Day 2. Detroit also traded for Ville Husso to share the crease with Alex Nedeljkovic. But the...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks & Sabres Could Orchestrate Offseason’s Biggest Blockbuster

Just because two teams find themselves sharing similar space at the wrong end of the standings, doesn’t mean both are there following the same organizational mandate. Take, for example, the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres. While one is now welcoming the pain that will come alongside their active teardown, the other can’t seem to climb their way out of the basement they’ve unintentionally occupied for too long.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Who will be the Detroit Tigers' player rep for 2022 MLB All-Star game?

We already know the identity of two Detroit Tigers who’ll be in the dugout for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game: American League manager Dusty Baker has selected longtime Tigers great Willie Horton as an honorary coach for the festivities on July 19 in Los Angeles, while MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has picked designated hitter Miguel Cabrera as his "legend" pick, as allowed in the new collective bargaining agreement. Cabrera is a tough pick to sell on his merits: His .308...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mantha
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Ville Husso
ClutchPoints

Nathan McKinnon to lose another Avalanche teammate in NHL Free Agency

The Colorado Avalanche have some tough decisions looming in the offseason. After winning the Stanley Cup, it was clear that the Avalanche weren’t going to be able to retain all of their talent. With Darcy Kuemper destined for free agency, the Avs have now made their decision on another one of its Cup winners. According […] The post Nathan McKinnon to lose another Avalanche teammate in NHL Free Agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Russian#The Detroit Red Wings#Ska St Petersburg 2#Canadian#Austrian
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PLACE PAIR OF FORMER FIRST ROUND PICKS ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Primed to Make a Splash in Free Agency: Needs, Targets & More

Now that the 2022 NHL Draft is in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Red Wings can turn their focus to the free agent market. Looking at Detroit’s organizational depth, there are a couple key areas that Steve Yzerman can upgrade through free agency: top-six forward and left defense. With these needs in mind—and after reviewing all the free agents expected to hit the market—I’ve put together target lists to address Detroit’s needs. Included are notes on those targets, why some players are excluded, and recommendations for the team at the very end.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Russia
Yardbarker

Blues Positioning Themselves to Acquire Matthew Tkachuk

While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Detroit Free Press

'The Pistons Pulse': Breaking down everything from Summer League from front row in Vegas

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, the guys are fresh off their trip to Las Vegas and NBA Summer League, where they watched the Pistons in action. Bryce and Omari...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

USPBL All-Star Saturday shows league is back to pre-COVID form as 2024 expansion looms

Fans lined the outfield berms at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica on Saturday as baseballs flew their way in the 2022 United Shore Professional Baseball League Home Run Derby. Kids of all ages congregated on the left field hill, trying to catch blasts from right-handed power hitters, then sprinted around the outfield fence to right for the lefty batters. ...
UTICA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy