ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

61-year-old man killed in crash on I-40

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3193QW_0gZ5GqXg00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 61-year-old man from Lebanon was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 near downtown Nashville Thursday evening.

The crash happened near the Fesslers Lane exit around 5:45 p.m. Metro police identified the driver as Charles Stavely.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Metro police said Stavely was traveling east when he lost control of his 1996 Toyota Camry.

The Camry crossed over the grass berm and entered the westbound lanes of I-40 where it was struck by a 26-year-old man driving a Chevrolet pickup truck, according to Metro police. Stavely died at the scene and the other driver was not injured. Both men were wearing their seatbelts.

Metro police said there was no evidence of impairment on the part of either driver.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Two dead after car crash on Highway 431

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead after a car crash yesterday. The crash happened on Highway 431 near William Woodard Road. Vicente Castro, 19, was driving north on Highway 431 when his BMW 330i was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tennesse Highway Patrol reports that the...
WSMV

One dead, two injured in construction incident in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital on Monday. According to WCSO, three people were injured when a ladder fell on a power line while working on a home on Quad Oak Drive in Mt. Juliet around noon on Monday.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, TN
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Lebanon, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Lebanon, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WSMV

2 killed in head-on collision in Robertson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed after a head-on collision on U.S. 431 North on Saturday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash occurred near the intersection of William Woodard Road. Jana Kinslow, 27, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was driving south on Highway 431...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wmot.org

Sheriff's Office investigating unusual string of Rutherford County shooting incidents

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — An unusual string of shooting incidents over the past week left one Rutherford County resident dead and three more wounded. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two men were shot and wounded as they drove along I-840 Monday morning. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Police are looking for a large, possibly silver, SUV in connection with that case.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 40#Seatbelts#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRN News 2

2 killed in crash on Highway 431 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead following a crash that occurred on Highway 431 North in Springfield early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highway 431 North near William Woodard Road. A preliminary report states that 19-year-old Vicente Castro, of Springfield, was traveling north on Highway 431 in a BMW 330i when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WHIO Dayton

Tennessee woman accused of DUI after crashing into Nashville doughnut shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of driving under the influence when she crashed her vehicle into a Nashville doughnut shop early Friday, authorities said. Sarah Flowers, 29, was charged with DUI by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department after she crashed into East Park Donuts & Coffee, WZTV reported. Flowers allegedly told police she had “several IPA beers” before driving her SUV into the building at around 3:39 a.m. CDT.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
WSMV

Police: 61-year-old man dead in 2-vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed after he lost control of his car while driving on I-40 West on Thursday afternoon. Charles Stavely, 61, of Lebanon, was driving east in a 1996 Toyota Camry near Fesslers Lane around 5:45 p.m. when for an unknown reason, he drove over the grass berm, entered the westbound lanes, and hit 26-year-old Oscar Hilario-Hernandez’s Chevrolet pickup truck.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fire burns apartment in South Nashville

A man died and two others were injured after an electrical accident at a home in Wilson County. The Brentvale Log Cabin at Crockett Park has been deemed structurally unsafe and cannot be repaired. Officials searching for suspect who shot 2 men on I-840 in Rutherford Co. Updated: 2 hours...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy