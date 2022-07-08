61-year-old man killed in crash on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 61-year-old man from Lebanon was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 near downtown Nashville Thursday evening.

The crash happened near the Fesslers Lane exit around 5:45 p.m. Metro police identified the driver as Charles Stavely.

Metro police said Stavely was traveling east when he lost control of his 1996 Toyota Camry.

The Camry crossed over the grass berm and entered the westbound lanes of I-40 where it was struck by a 26-year-old man driving a Chevrolet pickup truck, according to Metro police. Stavely died at the scene and the other driver was not injured. Both men were wearing their seatbelts.

Metro police said there was no evidence of impairment on the part of either driver.

