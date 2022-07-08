ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn police warn ‘One Pill Can Kill’ after drug raid

By Elizabeth White
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxthR_0gZ5Gjbp00

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Three men are facing numerous drug charges after fentanyl, pressed to make it appear like Xanax, and other drugs were recovered Thursday when Auburn Police and SWAT executed a search warrant on Shelton Mill Road in Auburn.

Detectives recovered a quantity of Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana.

“It should be noted the quantity of Fentanyl recovered was pressed into pill form giving the appearance and stamping of Xanax tablets, commonly referred to as “bars”. In addition to the recovery of controlled substances, detectives recovered four handguns, one of which was reported stolen from Anniston, Al, and a quantity of United States currency,” said Assistant Police Chief Michael Harris.

The Auburn Police Department would like to remind all citizens of the danger posed by Fentanyl. As noted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), 42% of pills tested by the DEA laboratory for Fentanyl contained 2mg of Fentanyl, considered a potentially lethal dose. #OnePillCanKill.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Keondre S’lym Thomas, 22 years old, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances (heroin, cocaine, mushrooms), drug trafficking (Fentanyl), possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNuR7_0gZ5Gjbp00

Roilan Miguel Torres, 20 years old, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances (heroin, cocaine, mushrooms), drug trafficking (Fentanyl), possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzGBF_0gZ5Gjbp00

James Lee Smith Edwards, 22 years old, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances (heroin, cocaine, mushrooms), drug trafficking (Fentanyl), possession of marijuana first degree, receiving stolen property second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32K7Dq_0gZ5Gjbp00

APD: All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments / 0

Related
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dead at Elmore Correctional Facility

Another incarcerated man has been found dead in an Alabama prison, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday. Lamarcus Demond Philpot, 41, was found unresponsive on his bunk in the Elmore Correctional Facility on Wednesday of last week, according to the ADOC. Philpot was serving a 35-year year sentence for a rape committed in Lee County.
ELMORE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shooting on N. Lumpkin Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station on N. Lumpkin Road. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened Monday afternoon at Big Cat Fuels, located at 2936 N. Lumpkin Road. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot in the incident. The man was taken […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly overnight shooting. 21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder. She’s accused of gunning down 26-year-old Sybearia Paige late Saturday night on Trask Drive. The victim later died at the hospital. Johnson...
COLUMBUS, GA
elmoreautauganews.com

Montgomery Police Seek Identification of Robbery Suspects; CrimeStoppers Offers Reward

The Montgomery Police Department released additional photos of an Armed Robbery and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. On Friday, July 3, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., Montgomery Patrol Units responded to the 9200 block of Boyd Cooper Pkwy in reference to a robbery. Contact was made with the complainant who advised that four unknown black males came into the business with handguns and forcibly stole property. The unknown subjects fled in a dark grey Chrysler 300 with no tag. No other information was released.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Dea#Xanax#Auburn Police#Swat
elmoreautauganews.com

Both Felony Theft Suspects Captured regarding Wetumpka Crime; Crimestoppers Tip Brings Arrests

The Wetumpka Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the 2nd suspect involved in Felony Theft has been taken into custody. The female identified as Hayden Danielle Ellerbe is currently in custody in the Coosa County Jail on unrelated charges. Coosa County Sheriff’s Office notified the Wetumpka Police Department of her capture shortly after CrimeStoppers released that she was wanted by the Wetumpka Police Department.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in Friday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery police. Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road, located near Northern Boulevard, after 4 p.m. regarding people being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WDBO

Rabid fox bites Alabama dog owner; officials urge residents to vaccinate pets

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Alabama health officials are urging residents to vaccinate their pets after a rabid fox attacked a dog and bit its owner. According to WSFA-TV, the incident occurred July 1 in Prattville, the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday. Prattville police and wildlife officials retrieved the fox, which tested positive for rabies, the TV station reported.
PRATTVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

Alabama man charged in wife’s manslaughter found dead

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man facing criminal charges in his wife’s death after she was found with cockroaches all over her body, has died in the same home where police say he neglected his wife to death. 74-year-old Walter Hawkins was found deceased inside the family’s...
VALLEY, AL
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft. According to officials, the victim reported that on June 16, 2022 someone broke into her vehicle in the 5000 Block of Summerville Road Phenix City. During the break, the victim’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy