Pelican Rapids, MN

LeRoy “Jim” Fiedler

 4 days ago

May 22, 1942 - June 14, 2022. PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. - LeRoy...

DL-Online

Donald D. Dahring

July 13, 1937 - July 7, 2022. DEER RIVER, Minn. - Donald D. Dahring, 84, Frazee, Minn., died Thursday, July 7, in Williams Narrow Resort. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 16, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Frazee. Interment will be in Chilton Cemetery in Frazee.
FRAZEE, MN
DL-Online

Jack Windels

Jan. 25, 2006 - July 7, 2022. WADENA, Minn. - Jack Windels, 16, Wadena, Minn., died Thursday, July 7, in Wadena. A celebration of life and visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., followed by a funeral at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Arrangements by...
WADENA, MN
DL-Online

Sanford Health Equip to provide medical accessories in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Prosthetics, oxygen tanks, walkers and other medical accessories will be on full display as Sanford Health Equip opens in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday. Their grand opening and ribbon cutting, scheduled for July 12 at 1 p.m., will begin a new era of home and assisted medical care for patients all across the lakes area who may have difficulties driving to Fargo or Alexandria for their medical accessories, said Justine Behm, store manager for Sanford Health Equip in Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Pelican Rapids, MN
Becker County crime and fire report: July 7-10

4:32 a.m., A 22-year-old man reported he was assaulted by another man, also 22, in his Osage apartment. The suspect was noted to have weapons. The two men were separated. 7:21 a.m., A gas drive off was reported at a business in Callaway. The business provided the license plate number to an officer and the investigation is ongoing.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Soccer: 45 youth teams from Minnesota and North Dakota compete in Detroit Lakes tournaments

DETROIT LAKES – Soccer players from Minnesota and North Dakota congregated in Detroit Lakes over the weekend for a massive slate of youth tournaments. Hundreds of people lined the sidelines at the Detroit Lakes Rotary soccer fields to watch local and traveling teams compete in a two-day soccer extravaganza. The tournaments were hosted by the Detroit Lakes Youth Soccer Association, a local youth sports program for kids of all ages.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Court news: 3 accused of chaining, beating, burning man in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Patrick Charles Bonga, 40, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree assault, felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony first-degree aggravated robbery, and felony false imprisonment. According to court records, on June 7, at about 3:31 a.m., Detroit...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
July 10th, 2022 CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD

July 10th, 2022 CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on July 26th, 2022, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: NEW BUSNIESS: 1. APPLICANT: Bradley Olek 12803 140th Ave N Felton, MN 56536 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to: 1) Replace four (4) existing cabins to be located at fifty (50) feet from the Ordinary High-Water Mark (OHW). 2) An addition to a replacement structure to be located at six (6) feet from the side property line. 3) For a covered patio and an addition to a replacement of an existing building to be located at twenty-five (25) feet from a tributary river. 4) For an addition of a covered patio to the replacement of an existing building to be located eighteen (18) feet from the OHW. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0298.000; Section 22 Township 138 Range 043; 22-138-43 PT GOVT LOT 1: COMM SE COR SEC 22, N 2175.1’, NW 2020.76’ TO POB; SE 76.9’ TO W ROW RD, SLY AL ROW 207.89’, SW 129.74’, SE 139.87’, NE 119.17’ TO RD, SE AL RD 421.24’, WLY 89.35’, NLY 30’, WLY 739.01’, NLY 159.31’, SE 50.03’, NLY 125.41’, NWLY 124.17’, NLY 38.11’, ELY 219.78’, NLY 110.41’ TO MID CORM LK, ELY AL LK 340’, SE 174.47’ TO POB. LESS .11AC (PT 6-302) (TRACT 2 - 8.41AC). & PT GOVT LOTS 1-3: COMM SE COR SEC 22, N 2175.1’, NW 2020.76’, SE 76.9’ TO WLY ROW HWY, E 111.63’ TO POB; E 806.82’, SW 891.39’, WLY 62.3’ TO E ROW HWY, NLY AL ROW 677.8’ TO POB (TRACT 2- 6.81AC).; Cormorant Township; Project Location: The property is located at 12668 Co Hwy 5 Lake Park, MN 56554. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (July 10, 2022) 80179.
FELTON, MN
Find inner peace with goat yoga

DETROIT LAKES — The opportunity to find inner peace, with the help of some cute little goats, has arrived at Midwest Gal Mercantile in Detroit Lakes. Goat yoga classes for all ages and abilities are being offered with Tiffany Johnson, a certified yoga therapist. The meeting between Johnson and...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF CUBA TOWNSHIP The

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF CUBA TOWNSHIP The regular monthly board meetings of Cuba Township are held the first Monday of each month at the Cuba Town Hall for the months of May through October starting at 8:00 p.m. The board meets at the Lake Park City Center November thru April at 1:00 p.m. If the meeting falls on a holiday it will be held the following Monday. In case of inclement weather the meeting may be postponed until the second Monday of the month. Wesley Torgerson Cuba Township Clerk (July 10, 2022) 79865.
LAKE PARK, MN
East Battle Lake jet ski crash injures Laporte woman

EAST BATTLE LAKE — A Laporte woman was injured on East Battle Lake during a collision involving two jet skis on Saturday. On July 9 at 6:36 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call about a jet ski crash on East Battle Lake, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. The caller reported a man, Conner Wyant, 18, of Laporte, and woman, Brelane Adelmund, 18, of Laporte, were driving separate jet skis, and Wyant didn't see Adelman before crashing into her, the news release stated.
LAPORTE, MN
BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, June 21, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Nelson, Grimsley and Vareberg, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and seconded approve agenda as presented (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of June 7, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: No one signed up. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Knutson: EDA Commissioner Vareberg: Nothing to report Commissioner Grimsley: Museum Construction, LARL, Human Services, Sunnyside, AMC – District 4, and Dancing Sky Commissioner Okeson: Museum Construction, Highway Committee, and AMC – District 4 Commissioner Nelson: AMC – District 4 Appointments: None County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Report: 2023 Budget, Some of the job positions open: Economic Development Position CVSO, ACVSO, HR Director, HR Assistant, IT Director, IT Support Staff, AMC – District 4, Leaseback Document – Highway Building, Extension, Celone Stewart requested a 2nd letter from the Board asking MnDOT to reconsider Hwy 34 project, Museum Construction, and Pay Study Motion to approve Catastrophic Leave Bank Policy as presented (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to authorize the Finance Committee to negotiate a contract with Meadowland (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2E to hire a full-time IT Support Tech (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve IT Support Contract with Morris Electronics, Inc (Okeson, Vareberg) after some discussion Okeson and Vareberg withdrew their motion and second. Motion to approve IT Support Contract with revision to include Board Chair with the Administrator as signers (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 06/07/2022 in the amount of $1,370,876.75, 06/14/2022 in the amount of $72,121.03, Total of $1,442,997.78 Over 90 Days: Aramark dated 02/08/2022 in the amount of $107.83, invoice just turned in. Liftoff, LLC. Two bills dated 01/2022 in the amount of $90.00, invoice just turned in. NOW Micro inc. dated 02/14/2022 in the amount of $1,104.00, invoice just turned in. Widseth, Smith & Assoc. dated 08/20/2022 in the amount of $2,106.50, invoice just turned in. Total of $3,408.33. Motion to approve paying Auditor warrants and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: None Motion to approve Tobacco License – New – Witts Island Lake Bait – Michael Witt – Shell Lake Township (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2A Gambling Permit – Detroit Lakes Lions Club for a Raffle, August 6, 2022, at Soo Pass Ranch in Lakeview Township (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2B Gambling Permit – Detroit Lakes Lions Club for a Raffle, August 6, 2022, at Soo Pass Ranch in Lakeview Township (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2J Gambling Permit – Marshmallow Animal Shelter for a Raffle, September 24, 2022, at Pit 611 in Lake Eunice Township (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2D accepting Election Security Grant with High Point Network (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to appoint Board Chair as signatory on High Point Network Contract (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren Motion to approve Family Group Decision Making Grant (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Healthcare Procurement RFP – Families and Children (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit. (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Assessor: presented by Lisa Will Motion to approve -$40.00 abatement on PIN 03.0106.001, -$80.00 abatement on PIN 03.0116.000, -$108.00 abatement on PIN 16.0013.000, and -$136.00 abatement on PIN 16.0013.001 for a total of -$364.00 due to clerical error (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2F – Bid Award – SP 003-639-015 to Allstates Pavement Recycling of Rogers, MN with low bid in the amount of $44,900.99 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2G – Bid Award – SP 003-622-036 to C&L Excavating, Inc of St. Joseph, MN with low bid in the amount of $5,071,254.50 (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2H to purchase a 2024 Tandem Plow Truck (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2I to purchase a 2022 John Deere 333G Skid Steer (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Sheriff’s Office: presented by Deputy Sheriff Shane Richard Motion to approve purchase of AquaEye Sonar in the amount of $5,895 (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2K – to accept donation from ZIPS for squad car washes (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Transit: presented by Kevin Johnson Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2C to approve 2023 Transit Grant Contracts and Agreements (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg Planning Commission Recommendations 06/07/2022: Request an Amendment to Conditional Use Permit Recorded Document number 680083 for stipulation numbers five through seven (5-7) and eleven (11) for a Commercial Planned Unit Development know as “Ly-Nee RV Park” – owners Richard and Dana Laine Stipulation #5 – Screening-transplant five (5) – six (6) feet high conifers at fifteen (15) foot intervals along Co 117, the North and South side, and back side of camper for screening, planted equally spaced to screen. Requested amendment: ten (10) – twelve (12) foot with thirty (30) foot spacing Stipulation #6 – “L” shaped wood fence at each RV site to hide loose items and garbage cans. Requested amendment: discussion on concealment of loose items. Stipulation #7 – Split rail fence along Co 117 and six (6) foot high fence along North side with 90% opaque minimum. Requested amendment: Board fence along Co 117 and six (6) foot high length clarification Stipulation #11 – Access to park must be via existing driveway only. Requested amendment: install another driveway and make one-way through park. Lake Association and Neighbors requested board deny the amendments to the CPU: Clark Lee, Terry Ball, Yvonne Kangas, and Roger Ball Motion to accept changes to the CUP as requested (Vareberg) motion died due to lack of second. Motion to deny amendments to stipulations #5 & #6, amend stipulation #7 to remove split rail fence and relace with board fence, eliminate six (6) foot fence on north side to power pole once trees are established, and maintain trees on south side, amend stipulation #11 allow 2nd driveway upon Highway Department approval (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to form a subcommittee and appoint Commissioners Okeson and Nelson to review a short-term rental ordinance (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 10:56 am. /s/ Pat Oman, County Administrator /s/Larry Knutson, Board Chair (July 10, 2022) 80379.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
New York Mills man seriously injured while burning a brush pile

A New York Mills man was seriously injured while attempting to burn a brush pile Sunday evening. Joshua Ard, 41, “sustained significant injuries” in the accident and was transported to Perham Health hospital by family members, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. He was later flown by helicopter to the Twin Cities for further treatment. A condition report was not available.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
Court news: Audubon man sentenced after entering house and acting strangely

DETROIT LAKES — Steven Eric Johnson, 63, of Audubon has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime. A misdemeanor trespassing charge was dropped in a plea agreement. According to court records, on Dec. 24, 2021, two Becker County sheriff’s officers were called to...
AUDUBON, MN
Sunday's storms produced golf ball-sized hail and much needed rain for parts of the area

FARGO — Two rounds of thunderstorms moved through the region on Sunday: the first during the morning hours, and the second during the early afternoon. The first line of storms brought with it some gusty winds around 60 mph to parts of the region, while the second round of thunderstorms was more noted for the hail that it produced around the south Fargo area.
FARGO, ND
Court news: DL man charged with illegal possession of guns, ammo; DL man sentenced in stolen dirt bike case

DETROIT LAKES — Joshua David Moltzan, 39, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with one count of felony possession of guns or ammunition. According to court records, on May 10, a Frazee police officer received a report that Moltzan might have firearms, even though he was on probation for a felony first-degree controlled substance crime conviction, and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Court news: White Earth woman faces burglary charges in Walmart case; DL man sentenced in domestic abuse case

DETROIT LAKES — Sondra Grace Keezer, 25, of White Earth has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree burglary. According to court records, on April 28, she and another woman, who has also been charged, were caught on surveillance video at a self checkout at Walmart taking loaded bags out of the store prior to payment. The other woman swiped a card and pushed a couple buttons on the terminal before running out of the store without completing the transaction. Keezer pushed out the grocery cart. The unpaid merchandise totaled $350.94.
WHITE EARTH, MN

