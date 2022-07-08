LeRoy “Jim” Fiedler

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, June 21, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Nelson, Grimsley and Vareberg, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and seconded approve agenda as presented (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of June 7, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: No one signed up. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Knutson: EDA Commissioner Vareberg: Nothing to report Commissioner Grimsley: Museum Construction, LARL, Human Services, Sunnyside, AMC – District 4, and Dancing Sky Commissioner Okeson: Museum Construction, Highway Committee, and AMC – District 4 Commissioner Nelson: AMC – District 4 Appointments: None County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Report: 2023 Budget, Some of the job positions open: Economic Development Position CVSO, ACVSO, HR Director, HR Assistant, IT Director, IT Support Staff, AMC – District 4, Leaseback Document – Highway Building, Extension, Celone Stewart requested a 2nd letter from the Board asking MnDOT to reconsider Hwy 34 project, Museum Construction, and Pay Study Motion to approve Catastrophic Leave Bank Policy as presented (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to authorize the Finance Committee to negotiate a contract with Meadowland (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2E to hire a full-time IT Support Tech (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve IT Support Contract with Morris Electronics, Inc (Okeson, Vareberg) after some discussion Okeson and Vareberg withdrew their motion and second. Motion to approve IT Support Contract with revision to include Board Chair with the Administrator as signers (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 06/07/2022 in the amount of $1,370,876.75, 06/14/2022 in the amount of $72,121.03, Total of $1,442,997.78 Over 90 Days: Aramark dated 02/08/2022 in the amount of $107.83, invoice just turned in. Liftoff, LLC. Two bills dated 01/2022 in the amount of $90.00, invoice just turned in. NOW Micro inc. dated 02/14/2022 in the amount of $1,104.00, invoice just turned in. Widseth, Smith & Assoc. dated 08/20/2022 in the amount of $2,106.50, invoice just turned in. Total of $3,408.33. Motion to approve paying Auditor warrants and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: None Motion to approve Tobacco License – New – Witts Island Lake Bait – Michael Witt – Shell Lake Township (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2A Gambling Permit – Detroit Lakes Lions Club for a Raffle, August 6, 2022, at Soo Pass Ranch in Lakeview Township (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2B Gambling Permit – Detroit Lakes Lions Club for a Raffle, August 6, 2022, at Soo Pass Ranch in Lakeview Township (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2J Gambling Permit – Marshmallow Animal Shelter for a Raffle, September 24, 2022, at Pit 611 in Lake Eunice Township (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2D accepting Election Security Grant with High Point Network (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to appoint Board Chair as signatory on High Point Network Contract (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren Motion to approve Family Group Decision Making Grant (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Healthcare Procurement RFP – Families and Children (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit. (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Assessor: presented by Lisa Will Motion to approve -$40.00 abatement on PIN 03.0106.001, -$80.00 abatement on PIN 03.0116.000, -$108.00 abatement on PIN 16.0013.000, and -$136.00 abatement on PIN 16.0013.001 for a total of -$364.00 due to clerical error (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2F – Bid Award – SP 003-639-015 to Allstates Pavement Recycling of Rogers, MN with low bid in the amount of $44,900.99 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2G – Bid Award – SP 003-622-036 to C&L Excavating, Inc of St. Joseph, MN with low bid in the amount of $5,071,254.50 (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2H to purchase a 2024 Tandem Plow Truck (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2I to purchase a 2022 John Deere 333G Skid Steer (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Sheriff’s Office: presented by Deputy Sheriff Shane Richard Motion to approve purchase of AquaEye Sonar in the amount of $5,895 (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2K – to accept donation from ZIPS for squad car washes (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Transit: presented by Kevin Johnson Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2C to approve 2023 Transit Grant Contracts and Agreements (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg Planning Commission Recommendations 06/07/2022: Request an Amendment to Conditional Use Permit Recorded Document number 680083 for stipulation numbers five through seven (5-7) and eleven (11) for a Commercial Planned Unit Development know as “Ly-Nee RV Park” – owners Richard and Dana Laine Stipulation #5 – Screening-transplant five (5) – six (6) feet high conifers at fifteen (15) foot intervals along Co 117, the North and South side, and back side of camper for screening, planted equally spaced to screen. Requested amendment: ten (10) – twelve (12) foot with thirty (30) foot spacing Stipulation #6 – “L” shaped wood fence at each RV site to hide loose items and garbage cans. Requested amendment: discussion on concealment of loose items. Stipulation #7 – Split rail fence along Co 117 and six (6) foot high fence along North side with 90% opaque minimum. Requested amendment: Board fence along Co 117 and six (6) foot high length clarification Stipulation #11 – Access to park must be via existing driveway only. Requested amendment: install another driveway and make one-way through park. Lake Association and Neighbors requested board deny the amendments to the CPU: Clark Lee, Terry Ball, Yvonne Kangas, and Roger Ball Motion to accept changes to the CUP as requested (Vareberg) motion died due to lack of second. Motion to deny amendments to stipulations #5 & #6, amend stipulation #7 to remove split rail fence and relace with board fence, eliminate six (6) foot fence on north side to power pole once trees are established, and maintain trees on south side, amend stipulation #11 allow 2nd driveway upon Highway Department approval (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to form a subcommittee and appoint Commissioners Okeson and Nelson to review a short-term rental ordinance (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 10:56 am. /s/ Pat Oman, County Administrator /s/Larry Knutson, Board Chair (July 10, 2022) 80379.

