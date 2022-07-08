ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MA

Concord police makes history with all-woman shift

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Sgt. Tia Manchuso and Officers Cara Paladino, Leah Olansky, and Brianna Rudolph do not all typically work the shift at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2fQR_0gZ5FSaZ00
Officers Cara Paladino and Leah Olansky, Sgt. Tia Manchuso, and Officer Brianna Rudolph. Concord Police Department

It was a first for the Concord Police Department in Massachusetts this week.

The overnight shift Wednesday into Thursday was staffed by all female officers for a historic first, the department shared in posts on Facebook and Twitter.

A commenter on Twitter asked why it was the night shift, but the department responded that the occurrence was not planned, noting that Sgt. Tia Manchuso and Officers Cara Paladino, Leah Olansky, and Brianna Rudolph do not all typically work the shift at the same time.

The Massachusetts Association of Women in Law Enforcement shared the post on Facebook, writing “We love to see history being made by our female officers out there.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Rape kit tested 10 years after Massachusetts assault yields a match

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The rape kit taken in 2012 from a 16-year-old sexual assault victim in Massachusetts was not tested until recently. When it was, there was a match. The arrest in the New Bedford rape is now the second sexual assault that Bristol County prosecutors say they have solved through the District Attorney's Office initiative to find and test rape kits that were not tested for DNA.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigate Stabbing in Roxbury

A portion of Nubian Square remains closed at this hour as Boston police investigate an early morning stabbing. Boston EMS confirms that one person was transported from the scene and taken to a local hospital. Officers can be seen investigating the incident that happened at the corner of Ruggles and...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Concord, MA
WCVB

5 Investigates: Why victim in Massachusetts domestic abuse case faced felony charges

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Shauna Fopiano, of Massachusetts, is the victim of a case of alleged domestic violence. She has a restraining order against her husband. But when she walked into a Plymouth courthouse earlier this month, she was a defendant facing eight counts of unlawful wiretapping for secretly recording her husband, the same man accused of abusing her.
PLYMOUTH, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Wellesley gadfly convicted of extortion

A WELLESLEY RESIDENT with a history of hostility with the town was found guilty of extortion last week for threatening to file criminal charges against two Select Board members if they failed to seek the removal of several town officials from their positions. The unusual case centered around Ronald Alexander,...
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Trooper involved in Stoneham Crash

Stoneham, Mass. — Everyone escaped injury this morning as a vehicle collided with Massachusetts State police K-9 unit in Stoneham. A picture from the scene shows extensive damage to both vehicles. The crash happened at 4:42am Sunday morning as a State Trooper was out attending to another crash on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Martha's Vineyard Times

Man charged in stabbing incident

A 48-year-old Boston man was arraigned in Edgartown District Court Monday on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threatening to commit a crime, and disorderly conduct. Alessandro Lourenco pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from a stabbing incident that took...
EDGARTOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Boston

Man seriously injured in Roxbury stabbing

Police said the investigation into the stabbing remains active and ongoing. Boston police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a predawn stabbing Monday morning in Roxbury. Officers responded to the report of the stabbing at 2179 Washington Street at 3:52 a.m., according to police. At the scene,...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

The only women’s prison in Massachusetts is ‘dilapidated.' Should the state build a new one?

When a woman is sentenced to prison in Massachusetts state courts, there is essentially one place she can go: MCI-Framingham, one of the oldest carceral facilities in the country. The prison is so dilapidated that the state has plans to build a new one to replace it. But prisoners' rights advocates and state lawmakers have pushed back against that plan in a debate that mirrors many national conversations about what to do with increasingly outdated correctional facilities, especially given concerns about mass incarceration. Daniel Medwed, GBH News legal analyst and Northeastern University law professor, joined GBH’s Morning Edition host Paris Alston to discuss the issue. This transcript has been edited for clarity and length.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Three teenagers arrested on firearms charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested three teenagers after the department’s Youth Violence Strike Force caught the trio with loaded firearms, according to the Boston Police Department. According to police, Lyriq Rivera, 19, of Mattapan, Miguel Serrano, 18, of Dorchester and a 16-year-old from Dorchester were arrested after officers...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man accused of killing woman, man in NH town arrested in Massachusetts

A man accused of killing a woman and man in New Hampshire earlier this year was arrested in Massachusetts on Friday, authorities said. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 33-year-old Craig Keville, a former Berlin, New Hampshire resident, for two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of causing the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, on April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
GORHAM, NH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy