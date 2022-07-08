ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Matt Turner Concede From Long Range 23 Minutes Into Arsenal Debut In Nurnberg Friendly

By Robert Summerscales
 4 days ago

USMNT keeper Matt Turner made his unofficial Arsenal debut in Friday's pre-season friendly against Nurnberg in Germany.

Turner started in a strong-looking Gunners XI at the Max-Morlock-Stadion.

But Arsenal fell behind after just 23 minutes when Johannes Geis flashed a long-range effort past Turner.

It was a good strike, made to look even better by the way it clipped the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net.

But Turner will be disappointed that he was unable to get a hand to the ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066PwR_0gZ5EdNt00
Arsenal keeper Matt Turner (right) pictured looking disappointed after conceding a long-range goal 23 minutes into his debut against Nurnberg in a pre-season friendly IMAGO/Zink

Turner was beaten again before the half-hour mark.

Kwadwo Duah, a Nurnberg summer signing from St. Gallen, collected a loose ball near the halfway line before running clear and firing a low drive beyond Turner.

But Arsenal's fortunes improved dramatically after half-time and they went on to win 5-3.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus scored 85 seconds into his debut to reduce the deficit.

Mohamed Elneny then equalized for Arsenal with a rocket from distance before an own goal completed the turnaround to make it 3-2 to the visitors on 57 minutes.

Another own goal then saw Arsenal move further ahead before Lukas Schleimer cut the deficit back to one.

But Jesus bagged his second of the game to complete the scoring with a clever flicked finish following a cross by Gabriel Martinelli.

