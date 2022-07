Attention fans of Heardle! Spotify now owns your favorite Wordle-like music discovery game. Out of all of Spotify’s acquisition, this is its first venture into gaming. Heardle asks players to guess a song being played within six tries based on the opening notes of the tune. Once the answer is revealed, it will link to the song on Spotify (previously SoundCloud). With millions of players, it’s also been a smash hit like Wordle. The hope for the Heardle acquisition is that players will use the game to discover new music and listen on Spotify.

