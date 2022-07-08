ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Chiefs QB consulted on ‘Top Gun Maverick’

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4TXs_0gZ5EOL600

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A former Chiefs quarterback is getting a shoutout from Hollywood.

It turns out Matt Moore helped an actor in the blockbuster “Top Gun Maverick” hone his football skills for a pivotal scene in the movie.

Danny Ramirez, who plays Fanboy in the movie, referred to former Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore in a Tweet. Moore served as a football coordinator for the summer hit.

A pivotal scene in the movie is when the hotshot pilots play a game of “dog fight football” on the beach to help team unity. It’s a tribute to the beach volleyball game played in the original “Top Gun.”

Directors hired Moore to make sure the actors played the game correctly.

“Our football coordinator ex NFL QB #MattMoore said I had the best arm.,” Ramirez tweeted . “ @NFL gimme a shot at the average Joe NFL combine next year. I still got it.”

The former Chiefs quarterback could give Ramirez some pointers there, too.

Moore played for the Chiefs during 2019 and their Super Bowl winning season. He backed up Patrick Mahomes when Chad Henne was injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Virginia

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A missing 6-year-old non-verbal boy with autism and Down syndrome was found dead in Virginia on Monday morning, according to a local volunteer fire department. Landon “Waldy” Raber was found dead around 5:30 a.m. Monday after he had disappeared in Buckingham County, Virginia, on...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
KSN News

Dangerous animal causes Kansas teen to shoot self in leg

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A dangerous animal accidentally caused a Kansas teen to shoot himself. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy from Harford was headed down an embankment to the Dry Creek stream in Emporia with fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun when he was […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying larcenist

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected of involvement in a larceny that happened on Wednesday, July 6. According to Crime Stoppers, a car was broken into around 9:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of E. Corporate Hills. A Springfield Hellcat 9mm […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Henne
Person
Danny Ramirez
KSN News

Why are flags at half-staff today?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, July 12, in honor of Officer Mark Lamberson, a member of the Saint Marys Police Department, who died while on duty on July 2. “I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Football Skills#Nfl Combine#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Hearing held in deadly Towne East Square shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – September is when a judge will decide if a teen accused of a deadly shooting at Wichita’s Towne East Square back in March will be charged as an adult. A judge ruled Monday that the suspect would remain in the Juvenile Detention Center. Police took the teen into custody following the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Could abortion vote motivate political party flipping?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Will you be voting “yes” or “no” on the Value Them Both Amendment? Analysts say it’s a big vote. And sometimes big issues cause party flipping from Democrat to Republican or Republican to Democrat. “So we don’t and probably won’t see huge numbers changing over to another party,” said political analyst […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

House fire impacts morning traffic

WICHITA, Kans. — (KSNW) Fire crews are on scene of house fire in Wichita.   First responders were called to the 700 block of South Lulu at about 6 a.m. Monday.   Officials say flames could be seen coming from a one-story home.  Drivers are asked to avoid the area near Washington and Lincoln.   KSN […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy