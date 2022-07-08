ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia State University and others freeze tuition for in-state undergrads

By Zoe Collins Rath, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yk9yL_0gZ5ELgv00

As a way to combat inflation, Virginia State University joins other universities that will have tuition freezes for in-state undergraduates.

“Of course, all these universities went and did this work because they know it’s the right thing to do,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

According to the press release from the governor’s office, Virginia’s government funds its colleges less than other states, awarding $6,500 per student, roughly half the cost of education. Schools said they will raise the cost of room and board and fees next year.

A month ago, most of the state’s 15 public colleges planned to raise tuition, due to an average five percent increase in salaries, higher utility costs, and maintenance expenses.

