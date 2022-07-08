Marcus Mumford, sans Sons, added to ACL Fest 2022 lineup

Mumford & Sons lead singer Marcus Mumford has been added to both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, which runs Oct. 7-9 and 14-16 in Zilker Park. ACL Fest attendees "will be among the first to see his brand-new solo project performed live," the festival noted in a newsletter announcing the addition.

Mumford & Sons played ACL Fest in 2016 and 2019, but this will be their leader's first solo appearance at the event. He joins a lineup that includes headliners P!nk, the Chicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X and Paramore.

Mumford's addition follows a late June announcement of several more added acts, including Death Cab for Cutie, Culture Club, Tai Verdes, the Ventures and Adrian Quesada (of Austin band Black Pumas).

Three-day general admission passes are sold out for Weekend 1 but are still available for Weekend 2. An announcement of day-by-day lineups and single-day ticket sales is "coming soon," according to the newsletter.