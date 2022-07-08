ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Supreme Court chooses not to block Madison policy allowing transgender students to decide names, pronouns

By Rory Linnane, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgQSO_0gZ5E20N00

The Wisconsin Supreme Court chose not to block a Madison public schools policy that allows students to self-identify their names and pronouns without parental permission, in a 4-3 decision shared Friday that kicks the case back to circuit court.

Justice Brian Hagedorn, swinging away from the court’s conservative judges to write the majority opinion, said it wasn't appropriate for the court to rule on the policy itself and instead focused on the procedural issue of whether the parents who brought the lawsuit against the policy could remain anonymous.

Hagedorn affirmed a Dane County Circuit Court decision that ordered the parents to share their names with attorneys defending the school, while remaining confidential to the public, to allow for a fair defense. Hagedorn said any decision on the district's policy would rest back with Circuit Court.

Representing the anonymous Madison parents, conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty had asked the state Supreme Court to rule not only on their appeal to proceed anonymously, but to also rule on whether the school district's policy violated constitutional parental rights.

Luke Berg, an attorney for WILL, said the firm would be consulting with each parent to see if they were willing to share their names with the opposing attorneys in order to proceed with the case in circuit court.

“We will discuss with the clients and it will be up to each client individually on whether they want to proceed," Berg said in a statement. "But we do not consider this case done. Not by a long shot.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the Madison Metropolitan School District, celebrated the decision as allowing the district to continue protecting trans students under the policy, at least for now.

"We’ve seen waves of attacks across the country against transgender students and this is a small step in the right direction toward keeping all Wisconsin students protected, regardless of their gender identity,” said Jon Davidson, senior staff attorney at the ACLU.

The decision comes as conservative organizations across the country are fighting policies affirming trans students. WILL has taken on several cases related to transgender students in recent months, gaining audiences on national news outlets.

WILL filed suit on behalf of 14 anonymous Madison parents in February 2020. They argued the district's policy could infringe on their constitutional rights as parents if any of their own children were to change their names or pronouns at school, as the parents would want to stop their children from doing so.

With 11 of the parents identifying as active Christians, they said they would not immediately affirm their children's beliefs about their gender and instead would move them to "accept and embrace their God-given sex."

Writing a dissenting opinion, conservative Justice Patience Roggensack said her fellow justices had failed to address the "critical issue on which this case turns: the constitutional right of parents to raise their children as they see fit."

The Madison Metropolitan School District’s policy, aligning with model policy promoted by the state Department of Public Instruction, encourages staff to use names requested by students regardless of whether students have shared these names with their parents.

While trans students may not always feel safe or comfortable sharing their identity with parents, research has shown that having the support of a staff member at school can improve their mental health and lower their risk for suicidality.

In a 2021 government survey of Dane County high school students, about 4% said they were transgender or unsure if they were transgender. According to the survey, those students were more likely to be bullied and picked on, and nearly half said they had seriously thought about suicide in the last year.

"Young people have various reasons for delaying sharing aspects of their identities with their parents – some are not ready, some may fear rejection, condemnation, or worse – whatever the reason may be, it should be respected,” Chris Donahoe, staff attorney for the ACLU of Wisconsin, said in a statement.

Contact Rory Linnane at rory.linnane@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @RoryLinnane.

Comments / 43

Lukas Garrison
4d ago

I'm going to call them boys and girls. if they don't like it and want to cry and throw a fit I'm going to let them but I will not change how I address them. it will be he she him or her. and if it's a group of people I will call them them..

Reply(19)
13
Dennis Hill
4d ago

this is ridiculous! maybe we should start constraining on China having the world's largest navy. or our southern border you know our national security!

Reply
7
Trudy Grill
4d ago

With more n more government control over our life's n Bidens administration's under lying global take over with China which can happen I think the gay n Transgender community had better give some serious thought on who they vote for. In China if your bi. sexual YOUR DEAD end of Story. Because of government taking the power out of the parents hand I will suggest to them. Gather together to start home schooling and Do not support the public school when it comes to referendums if placed on the ballot box.

Reply(2)
5
Related
defpen

Wisconsin Supreme Court Disallows Use Of Drop Box Voting

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against the use of public drop boxes across the state. In the aftermath of a recent ruling, absentee ballots must be turned in by mail or in person at the municipal clerk’s office. “Ballot drop boxes are illegal under Wisconsin statutes. An absentee...
WISCONSIN STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin Supreme Court stands up for integrity of voting laws

One sentence from a Friday decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is true not just for the Badger State, but everywhere. “If the right to vote is to have any meaning at all,” wrote the court majority in Teigen v. Wisconsin Elections Commission, “elections must be conducted according to law.”
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Davidson
thecentersquare.com

Kleefisch questions Michels on gas tax, Michels responds with jab

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Republican race for governor is getting a bit more chippy. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on Wednesday released a new ad called “Minivan” in which she takes a shot at new-frontrunner Tim Michels over Wisconsin’s gas tax. “I’ve put more...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Wisconsin Court Sides With Former PSC Member in Line Dispute

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court's conservative majority on Thursday sided with a former member of the state Public Service Commission who did not want to turn over his cellphone in a fight over the approval of a new power line. The court said there was no...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Transgender People#Racism#Dane County Circuit Court
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
AOL Corp

Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton vows to defend anti-sodomy law if Supreme Court rolls back LGBTQ rights

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he would defend the state’s archaic anti-sodomy law if the conservative Supreme Court takes aim at LGBTQ rights next. Paxton, an arch-conservative Republican who is running for reelection, said he would defend the hateful law if the top court overturns its decision legalizing same-sex intimacy, a very real possibility after the justices nixed the constitutional right to privacy by overturning Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

‘Jane’s Revenge’ group appears to threaten violence if Supreme Court overturns Roe

The militant abortion rights organisation Jane’s Revenge appears to be calling for an “night of rage” in the nation’s capital should the Supreme Court, as is expected, overturn Roe v. Wade later this month. A flyer signed with the group’s name circulating in Washington, DC reads, “THE NIGHT SCOTUS OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE HIT THE STREETS YOU SAID YOU’D RIOT.”It continues, “TO OUR OPPRESSORS: IF ABORTIONS AREN’T SAFE, YOU’RE NOT EITHER.’ JANE’S REVENGE.”Those threats may not be idle. Jane’s Revenge has taken responsibility for the firebombing of multiple anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers since a draft of the high...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy