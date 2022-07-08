A call about a shooting in late June resulted in the arrests of two Lecompte men, and the investigation still continues.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call on June 25 in the South MacArthur Drive area, but later learned that the incident had happened in the U.S. Highway 71 South and Bill Warner Road area near Louisiana State University at Alexandria.

According to a release, a vehicle had been shot at multiple times. A passenger inside was hit in the neck, and the driver already had left before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later released, according to the sheriff's office.

Then, on June 29, a tip came to investigators about someone at a local motel. Two rooms at the unidentified motel were searched by detectives and agents of the sheriff office's Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit.

Two Lecompte men were found in the rooms. One, a 25-year-old man, had a handgun that was reported stolen to the Alexandria Police Department, reads the release.

He was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was released on a $20,000 bond the next day.

The other man, 41, had two guns and about a pound of crystal meth with him, it reads. He also was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute and two counts of carrying firearms with drugs.

He was released on July 6 after posting a $60,000 bond.

The suspect in the shooting remains at large. Sheriff Mark Wood asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information can call detectives Bobby Bell or Shannon Hanks at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 2 Lecompte men arrested as shooting investigation continues