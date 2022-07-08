Toledo man gets nine months in jail for sex-related crimes in Fremont

FREMONT— A Toledo man pleaded guilty last week to two felony sex crimes involving children in Sandusky County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Fremont Police arrested Brandon Hannah, 37, of Toledo in December 2021 and charged him with several felonies after he offered to have sex with a Fremont police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl in an internet chat room.

Hannah was initially charged with importuning, compelling prostitution and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on importuning, a fifth-degree felony, and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

The compelling prostitution charge was dismissed.

Hannah was booked into the Sandusky County Jail June 30. He is currently incarcerated there.

What did Fremont police find in their investigation?

According to a Fremont Police incident report, a police officer posed as a 15-year-old

female juvenile on a social networking platform and Hannah initiated contact with the officer on Nov. 29.

Hannah offered to engage in sexual conduct with the officer on Nov. 30 and said he would pay $150.

On Dec. 1, Hannah traveled to a prearranged location in Fremont. where he was located and arrested.

According to Hannah's journal entry on the Sandusky County Clerk of Courts site, he will be subject to a five-year term of post-release control.

Hannah will have to register as a sex offender or child victim offender for a period of 25 years with in-person verification every 180 days.

