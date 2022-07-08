Angry customer indicted in deadly shooting at Millington restaurant

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument at a Millington restaurant, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Authorities say 30-year-old Juston McKnight is responsible for killing a man at Margarita’s on U.S. Highway 51 in Millington on the night of Nov. 12, 2021 .

The incident began after McKnight was removed from the restaurant by management after he began arguing with waiters about his bill. According to the DA’s office, another customer, later identified as Timothy Carver, intervened and helped removed McKnight from the restaurant.

Moments later, McKnight returned to the restaurant and shot Carver multiple times then fled on foot.

Carver suffered from gunshot wounds in the chest and in his left leg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During his arrest, the DA’s office said McKnight told officers, “If he had not pushed and hit me, I would not have killed him.”

A grand jury indicted McKnight Thursday on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held on a $1-million bond.

