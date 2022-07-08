ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Angry customer indicted in deadly shooting at Millington restaurant

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9ZOS_0gZ5C5iy00

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument at a Millington restaurant, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Arrest made in Millington’s first homicide of the year

Authorities say 30-year-old Juston McKnight is responsible for killing a man at Margarita’s on U.S. Highway 51 in Millington on the night of Nov. 12, 2021 .

The incident began after McKnight was removed from the restaurant by management after he began arguing with waiters about his bill. According to the DA’s office, another customer, later identified as Timothy Carver, intervened and helped removed McKnight from the restaurant.

Moments later, McKnight returned to the restaurant and shot Carver multiple times then fled on foot.

Carver suffered from gunshot wounds in the chest and in his left leg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During his arrest, the DA’s office said McKnight told officers, “If he had not pushed and hit me, I would not have killed him.”

A grand jury indicted McKnight Thursday on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held on a $1-million bond.

Local Top Stories

Memphis murder and homicide map 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man kills friend at Parkway Village hotel, claims suicide: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with murder after being accused of killing a man at a Parkway Village hotel earlier this year. Police say Ladarius Bonds is responsible for the deadly shooting that took place on April 2 at the Economy Hotel on Lamar. When officers arrived at the scene, they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 hurt, 3 detained in Southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning shooting in Southwest Memphis Tuesday. The incident happened on the 100 block of Hillview in the Valley Forge Apartments around 2 a.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital. Another victim was found at a different address on the 3600 block of Hillbrook in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Marshals capture fugitive during operation in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Dozens have been arrested for the most violent crimes in the Mid-South, and WREG got an exclusive look at how the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down some of those fugitives during a special operation. “We launched Operation North Star, which is a department of justice initiative to reduce violent crime by […]
WREG

Suspect dead after barricade situation in Northaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a barricade situation in Northaven Monday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Multi-agency Gang Unit was attempting to execute a warrant in the 4000 block of Breckenwood Drive at 3:30 p.m. when the suspect fired three shots at officers from inside the home. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millington, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Millington, TN
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Brothers charged after shooting, killing teen in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two brothers are facing serious charges after a teen was shot and killed in Horn Lake, Mississippi over the weekend. Horn Lake Police say Ryan Turberville, 17, was found shot multiple times in the 3100 block of Edenshire Lane on Sunday after 10 p.m. He succumbed to his injuries before officers arrived. A […]
HORN LAKE, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in North Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis. The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 1300 block of Stonewall Street. Memphis Fire confirmed they received a call at 12:51 a.m. The man was rushed to Regional One. His condition was not...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Affidavit: Father turns in son suspected of shooting man in the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old man is in Shelby County Jail after being accused of shooting a man in the head over the weekend. According to an affidavit, David Asua Jr. is charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Hit And Run#Violent Crime#Margarita#Berclair Woman#Ac#Memp
WREG

Five ransack home for drugs, man shot in both legs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group looking for drugs inside of a home ends in shots fired. Memphis Police said five people kicked in the back door of a North Memphis home on Stonewall Street just before 11 p.m. looking for drugs. Once they were unable to find any, shots were fired. One woman said a […]
actionnews5.com

Juvenile, 2 adults injured in overnight crash near Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile and two adults are in the hospital after a crash near the Binghampton area Monday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Hollywood Street and Vollintine Avenue around 10:30 p.m. A juvenile and one adult were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver shot dead after leaving party in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man has died after officers say he was shot Saturday night around 9:30 while leaving a party. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of Stevens Avenue and found a vehicle that crashed in a yard. They later identified the driver as 32-year-old Ralph Alexander who was also suffering from gunshot wounds.
COVINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
localmemphis.com

Officer expected to recover following Hickory Hill Square shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police officer has been shot after an armed party domestic call at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at 5932 Hickory Hill Square, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers were attempting to detain a male suspect when that suspect reportedly fired a shot that struck an officer, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged after biker dies in Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman is facing charges for her alleged role in a deadly weekend crash. Police say Elnora Spurlock was driving northbound on Elvis Presley Saturday night and attempted to turn into Checkers parking lot when she collided with a motorcycle. The biker, Steve Parker died at the hospital. Police say Spurlock […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officer shot, critical in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis Police officer was shot Saturday afternoon, MPD says. It happened in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square around 1:45 p.m. while officers were responding to a domestic violence call. According to MPD, officers were trying to detain a male suspect when the suspect fired a shot and struck […]
WREG

Thief escapes with puppy worth $5K from Memphis pet store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help finding a man they say is responsible for stealing a puppy worth $5,000 from a Memphis pet store. Police say the accused thief went to the Petland pet store on Giacosa Place in the Wolfchase area on July 1 and told employees he wanted to look at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Suspect at large for homicide near Lamar Avenue and East Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a suspect involved in a homicide near Lamar Avenue and East Shelby Drive. Police said a man stopped at a red light when a person in a ski mask exited a blue Nissan Maxima and shot him with an assault rifle. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact (901) 528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Fatal Covington shooting under investigation

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington Police said they are currently working on a shooting homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Stevens Avenue. Those with any tips or information are encouraged to call the central dispatch number at (901) 475-4300.
COVINGTON, TN
Mighty 990

Police Officer Shot in Southeast Memphis, in Condition

DEVELOPING STORY: A Memphis Police officer has reportedly been shot in the southeastern part of the city, a police spokesperson tells KWAM. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 5932 Hickory Hill Square. When officers tried to arrest the suspect, he fired a shot and struck one of the officers. Video of the crime scene is posted below.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Tilth executive director dies in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being involved in a deadly one-vehicle crash at Millbranch Road and I-55 Sunday night. The accident happened just before 11 p.m. Officers said a man and woman were both inside of the vehicle. The man, who was also driving, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy