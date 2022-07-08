Angry customer indicted in deadly shooting at Millington restaurant
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument at a Millington restaurant, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.Arrest made in Millington’s first homicide of the year
Authorities say 30-year-old Juston McKnight is responsible for killing a man at Margarita’s on U.S. Highway 51 in Millington on the night of Nov. 12, 2021 .
The incident began after McKnight was removed from the restaurant by management after he began arguing with waiters about his bill. According to the DA’s office, another customer, later identified as Timothy Carver, intervened and helped removed McKnight from the restaurant.
Moments later, McKnight returned to the restaurant and shot Carver multiple times then fled on foot.
Carver suffered from gunshot wounds in the chest and in his left leg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
During his arrest, the DA’s office said McKnight told officers, “If he had not pushed and hit me, I would not have killed him.”
A grand jury indicted McKnight Thursday on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He is being held on a $1-million bond.
Local Top Stories
- Woman dead in I-55, Millbranch crash
- Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Raleigh LaGrange
- Father turns in teen son after man shot in Berclair
- Woman charged after biker dies during Whitehaven crash
- Whitehaven County Clerk office closed; AC needs repairs
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0