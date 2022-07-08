ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Flynn failed to disclose foreign speaking fees: Report

By Jack Birle, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Michael Flynn has been cited by the Pentagon for failing to disclose foreign payments he received in 2015, according to a report. The retired Army general and former adviser to President Donald Trump received $450,000 from Russian and Turkish interests in 2015 for speaking opportunities...

