ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

OFF! and Google team up to provide 7-day mosquito forecast

By Scott Lewis
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKfGS_0gZ5BSjP00

( KLFY ) — OFF! Mosquito Repellant, Climate Engine , and Google Cloud have teamed up to create a free seven-day forecast of mosquito activity that users can search by ZIP code.

Users can visit the site for free and can also sign up to have daily forecast emails sent to them.

According to OFF!, the forecast is created based on a number of data sources.

Idaho woman incarcerated for 69 days in Alabama, could be released

“The model combines three inputs – knowledge of a mosquito’s lifecycle, detailed climate data inputs, and mosquito population counts from over 5,000 locations provided by VectorBase ,” states the forecast’s website. “To determine accuracy, our team spent 6 years checking the model’s results against live populations, generating 33 million data points. The results confirm model predictions match the reality on the ground.”

Weather and climate data are also part of the forecast. While temperature and humidity are the chief data points for the forecast, the website also states that its algorithm takes some long-term weather trends into consideration.

“There are also days that are ‘too hot’ when mosquitoes tend to lie low, and days that are ‘too cold’ when mosquitoes are less active – kind of like a goldilocks effect,” stated the website. “So we automatically adjust our algorithm for those days. There also needs to be sufficient humidity for mosquitoes to come to life.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
WHNT News 19

Marshals capture fugitive during operation in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Dozens have been arrested for the most violent crimes in the Mid-South, and WREG got an exclusive look at how the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down some of those fugitives during a special operation. “We launched Operation North Star, which is a department of justice initiative to reduce violent crime by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#Google Cloud#Weather And Climate#Nexstar Media Inc
WHNT News 19

Danville standoff over, man in custody

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a Danville home Tuesday morning. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:55 a.m. they were called to a home in the 1600-block of Kirby Bridge Road where an armed man had barricaded himself inside. Officials said they were told the man planned to hurt the others inside the home.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

2 arrested after trying to break in to Decatur store

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are in custody after allegedly trying to break in to a Decatur electronics store late Sunday night. John Timothy Topps, 43, of Falkville and Preston Scott Tatum, 23, of Madison are both charged with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and carrying a pistol without a permit.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
WHNT News 19

1 shot after fight breaks out in Huntsville neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting in Huntsville on Saturday. Authorities say that a fight broke out between multiple people on Cotton Row off of Sparkman Drive. This then led to the shooting. A victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy