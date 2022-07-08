Rape victim comes forward, says Fort Bliss failed her and other victims

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – The wife of a soldier says she was raped by her husband’s superior in the military when they were stationed at Fort Bliss back in 2017 but he wasn’t convicted on any charges until years later once more victims of his came forward.

Leah Ramirez says Sgt. Randall Hughes raped her at her home near Fort Bliss during a Super Bowl party in 2017. She made Fort Bliss aware of the rape but Hughes was not convicted at that time and was moved to a different base in New Jersey.

“They didn’t even listen, he wasn’t even brought up on sort of charges at all, he basically got a no, no letter put in his chart and he was able to pcs (Permanent Change of Station) and he was able to continue working and have a family,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez says she remembers the day she got the call years later from the military about an investigation involving Hughes as more victims came forward including his own daughter.

“The guy said it was about Hughes I remember hitting the floor balling because I fought through every chain, any effort I could have done to stop this man I tried, but nobody would believe me. Nobody would help me.”

Hughes was sentenced in 2021 to 13 years in prison for the rape of Ramirez as well as other assaults, including his own daughter. He plead guilty in Fort Drum, New York of the following.

Two counts of rape

Sexual abuse of a child

Assault consumated by batter – child

Assualt consumated by battery

Kidnapping

Aggravated assault

Indecent language

Soliciting adultery

Ramirez, expressing her feelings, said that if something had been done back in 2017, maybe there wouldn’t have been more victims.

“They failed me for 4 years and let a man not only become a rapist but a pedophile so you tell me how they’re going to make that up like there is no way to be like ‘oh I’m sorry we messed up let me try to fix it with the next one,'” said Leah Ramirez.

An article written by Army Times in 2021 says the Army was going to review why Hughes was not prosecuted back in 2017.

We reached out to Fort Bliss about the review, however, they did not respond by our deadline.

You may remember Fort Bliss launched Operation Ironclad in 2021 to combat sexual assault and harassment on base.

