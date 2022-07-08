ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bodega attack criminal charges show another 'progressive' prosecutor abusing power

By James Gagliano
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChalk this one up as another whopper in the "you cannot make this stuff up" category of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s shameless body of work. Within the progressive enclaves of Upper Manhattan on Friday night, a 61-year-old, hard-working, and unassuming Hamilton Heights bodega clerk, Jose Alba, was somehow charged with...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reason.com

New Footage Shows Bodega Clerk Trying To Avoid Deadly Fight. Will Manhattan D.A. Drop the Murder Charges?

Recently released video footage lends credence to the claim that a New York City bodega worker acted in self-defense when he stabbed an unruly customer who attacked him. The clip, obtained by the New York Post, shows Jose Alba, the clerk, trying to de-escalate the situation after a woman grew incensed that her payment was declined for a bag of chips.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Daily Voice

One Of NJ's 'Most Wanted' Fugitives In Torture Execution Found Dead In Dominican Republic

One of New Jersey's most wanted fugitives in a kidnapping and execution of a Queens, NY man was found dead in the Dominican Republic, authorities announced. Anthony Mota kidnapped the victim on Dec. 12, 1997, then bound and tortured him with others for days until they got a ransom amount of $23,000 from the victim's family, United States Marshal for the District of New Jersey Juan Mattos, Jr., and NJSP Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan said.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Lee Zeldin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Record#Murder#Hamilton Heights#Violent Crime#The Da S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
fox40jackson.com

Malliotakis grills NY liberal soft-on-crime policies: Criminals are emboldened to steal, commit crimes

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., called out liberal crime policies Friday for enabling aggressive criminal activity. On “America Reports,” Malliotakis argued New York City’s recent bodega killing was caused by laws put in place by Democrats that prioritize criminals and not law-abiding citizens. GIANNO CALDWELL RIPS SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC unveils safety strategy in case of nuclear attack

NEW YORK (PIX11)–While a nuclear attack on New York City is unlikely, officials are advising New Yorkers to follow a few simple steps to be prepared for such an incident. The city’s Emergency Management Department public safety strategy includes: get inside, stay inside and stay tuned, officials said Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Jeanine Pirro rips Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for charging a store clerk with murder over 'self-defense'

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed New York City DA Alvin Bragg and Mayor Eric Adams over a bodega worker being charged with murder for self-defense on "The Five." JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: In New York State, if you were faced with deadly physical force, and you were reasonable in your belief that you were going to be harmed based upon these circumstances, then you have the right to defend yourself. But you're right, it is a Rittenhouse case. And the problem with this in New York is everybody walks free. You use a gun in New York, you get to walk free. This guy, Alvin Bragg, he doesn't deserve the title district attorney. And I got to tell you, I don't have a lot of faith in Eric Adams, I mean, he's over here saying, "You know what, I'm not allowed to give commands to a local prosecutor." Baloney. You were hired because you're a cop who's anti-crime. They're taking the side of the criminal and not the victim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Former NYC Gangster Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano Joins Bloomdaddy Show Today

Former Gambino crime family underboss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano joins the Bloomdaddy Show at 3:50 this afternoon detailing the life of crime he once led, and the decision to turn government witness which ultimately broke up the the mafia in New York City. Gravano will also discuss his work in film as he has produced a series loosely based on his life as a member of the New York mob.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

768K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy