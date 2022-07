The options for dining on campus will increase this fall with the addition of new quick-service locations. Here are updates on three new dining offerings. With the new partnership of Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore and Barnes & Noble College comes the opening of a new coffee shop, The Gilded Bean. The coffee shop will open in the former Einstein Bagels location on Monday, Aug. 15. The Gilded Bean will serve the Starbucks-branded “Proudly We Serve” coffee line alongside bagels and bagel sandwiches.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO