It's extremely common to get an itchy nose every once in a while, but there are many reasons why your nose might start to itch. One of the most common reasons for an itchy nose is allergies. If you have seasonal allergies, you may notice that your nose starts to itch more during certain times of the year. Allergies can also be triggered by certain foods, animals, or even dust (via Mayo Clinic). If your nose is itchy and you're also having other allergy symptoms like sneezing and watery eyes, you can try taking an antihistamine. You can also use a nasal spray to help relieve some of the symptoms.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO