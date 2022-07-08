ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

Central Georgia man wanted on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are asking you to be on the lookout for a Central Georgia man who is wanted for fraud in Louisiana. According to a Facebook post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office page, Jimmy Collins Jr. is wanted in Allen Parish, Louisiana...

