Central Georgia man wanted on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A former Information Technology employee with the Bibb County School System is facing peeping tom charges in Houston County. The Houston County Sheriff's office confirms the arrest of 44-year-old Gregory Hogan. In documents obtained by WGXA News, Houston County deputies say they were called to a home after an 18-year-old girl found a GoPro camera positioned outside of her bedroom window as she was getting out of the shower. The girl's mom says she waited to call 911 but knew Hogan, "worked in cybersecurity for Bibb County," so she gave him the camera to examine it. The mother of the teen told deputies there was no memory card in the camera and was worried the footage may have been uploaded to a cloud share file.

1 DAY AGO