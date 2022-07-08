ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Columbus Dispatch

Suing 'deadbeat dads' in Ohio? Christian lobbyists announce support for Democratic bill

By Jessie Balmert, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPPqH_0gZ5AmTG00

A Democratic proposal to force "deadbeat dads" to pay for unintended pregnancies just got a boost from an unexpected source: Christian lobbyists.

Senate Bill 226 would allow those who are pregnant to sue those who caused the pregnancy, regardless of the circumstances. A judge could award at least $5,000.

Sen. Tina Maharath, D-Columbus, said this bill is particularly important after Roe v. Wade was overturned , forcing people either to leave the state for abortions or deliver babies from unintended pregnancies.

Ohio law now bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is about six weeks into a pregnancy. At that point, many don't yet realize they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

The average cost of childbirth in Ohio is $15,000, Maharath said. "Too often, this cost is solely the mother’s to bear, especially in the case of an unintended pregnancy. However, the father shares equal responsibility for the pregnancy and it is only right that he pays equally for it."

On Friday, Center for Christian Virtue President Aaron Baer announced that his organization agrees.

“Senator Tina Maharath’s legislation is an innovative approach to combat the hook-up culture that has led to broken lives, hurting women, and abandoned children," Baer said in a statement. "It’s time we hold these deadbeat dads accountable."

Maharath's bill has just one co-sponsor, a fellow Democrat, and has yet to receive hearings in the Ohio Senate, where Republicans hold a veto-proof majority. Lawmakers will return later this year to pass bills, including a ban on nearly all abortions .

Maharath said she was pleased to see that the Center for Christian Virtue supports her bill, which is intended as an immediate solution to a much larger problem: access to abortion in Ohio. "We just have to have something for individuals right now."

But everyone isn't on board. Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis called the bill a "gimmick" with "a zero percent chance of passing."

“Instead of wasting our time and tax-payer resources, abortion supporters should work with Ohio Right to Life to provide actual solutions that protect women and children or simply walk away from the statehouse," Gonidakis said.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Get more political analysis by listening to the Ohio Politics Explained podcast

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Suing 'deadbeat dads' in Ohio? Christian lobbyists announce support for Democratic bill

Comments / 56

James Richards
3d ago

sounds cool as long as i can sue mom for not complying w court orders. cops wont even enforce paternal rights. ohio is gender bias against men. all responsibilities and no rights. im up to date on my child support and always have been. wheres the sympathy for good dads like me? dads dont matter here unless its money. no accountability on where the cash goes. shes illegally claimed taxes for last 8 years. new car new house new furniture but she dresses my children in rags. i feel for u moms that do what your supposed to but if its a mom not letting him see his kids and spending all the cash on herself dont deserve anything but jail for alienating fathers and not complying w court orders. if i dont pay or obey court orders they would arrest me quick. same should go for bad moms

Reply(6)
19
$hits&giggles
3d ago

so these women can sue themselves they caused the pregnancy by laying down in the first place!!! its amazing how accountability goes out the door when it comes to getting pregnant 🙄

Reply
8
integrity matters
4d ago

5000 bucks does not pay the costs of having and raising a child. Deadbeats do t have the money to pay child support to begin with... so how can any money be recovered if they are sued?

Reply(18)
10
Related
Axios

Postcard from Ohio: Semiconductor blues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inflation, guns and abortion are shaping midterms races everywhere. But in Ohio, a more niche concern — Congress' stalled China competition bill and its $52 billion for the domestic semiconductor industry — has grabbed candidates' attention even as voters are still figuring out why they should care.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

Rising crime pushes some Ohio Democrats toward Republicans ahead of midterms

Three years ago, 24-year-old Rakeem Ingram was shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio and his murder is still unsolved. His mother Erica Ingram is a lifelong Democrat who says that she’ll probably vote Republican this year because she believes Democrats are not taking spikes in crime seriously enough. Meanwhile, Brenda Bickerstaff, who lost her brother Craig in a police shooting in 2002, worries the rhetoric of Democrats being tough on crime after years of focusing on police accountability will lead to more violence.July 8, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio Senate#Deadbeat#Lobbyists#Fatherhood#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Law#Christian#Democratic
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abruptly raising the question of witness tampering, the Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump had attempted to contact a person who was talking to the panel about its investigation of the former president and the 2021 attack on the Capitol. “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. She said the committee had notified the Justice Department. The person Trump tried to contact declined to answer or respond to his call, Cheney said. Instead the person alerted their lawyer who contacted the committee. The disclosure by Cheney was not the first time the panel has raised concerns about witnesses being contacted by Trump’s team in ways that could reflect or at least create the appearance of inappropriate influence. It divulged examples last week of other times witnesses have received outreach from Trump allies, some suggesting he was aware they were talking to the committee, ahead of testimony before the panel.
WASHINGTON, DC
Alina Andras

Five great pizza places in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio or travel there often for work or pleasure, and love a good pizza, then you are in the right place. I've put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio then you definitely know that this state has a lot to offer. There are many hidden gems that just wait for tourists to discover them. And while there are a few popular places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, Ohio has so much more to offer, and that's what this article is all about: beautiful but often overlooked places in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
AccuWeather

Ohio town under state of emergency after likely tornado

A potential tornado ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region, resulting in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported. The severe weather occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest. At roughly 3...
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

(Opinion) The city of Akron is falling apart, but there is still hope

Photo of the city of Akron streetPhoto by Richard Wambsgans (Creative Commons) The past few weeks have easily been the roughest in recent memory for the city of Akron. There was the shooting of Jayland Walker which has been followed by protests, more arrests, and businesses being vandalized. Most recently, a child was killed at a party.
AKRON, OH
101.1. The Wiz

Ohio: 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Forced to Leave State for Abortion

A ten-year-old girl from Ohio was forced to leave the state to receive an abortion after Roe V Wade was overturned resulting in the Heart Beat Bill being triggered in the state. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:. The ten-year-old, who became pregnant after being raped, was...
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy