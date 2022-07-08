ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven Police Need Video In Shooting Death Of 26-Year-Old Demetrick Brown

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Winter Haven Police are asking for help in locating any video in the area of the July 4 shooting death of 26-year-old Demetrick Brown.

Brown was in a crowd of people celebrating at a pop-up block party along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just before midnight on July 4th when gunfire erupted and he was shot. Demetrick succumbed to his injuries a short time later at Winter Haven Hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone with video to please utilize Heartland Crime Stoppers. Video can be uploaded anonymously through the P3 smartphone app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIjiI_0gZ5A6g700

These tips are guaranteed anonymous and, if resulting in an arrest, the tip could earn you $5,000 cash.

