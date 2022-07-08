Winter Haven Police Need Video In Shooting Death Of 26-Year-Old Demetrick Brown

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Winter Haven Police are asking for help in locating any video in the area of the July 4 shooting death of 26-year-old Demetrick Brown.

Brown was in a crowd of people celebrating at a pop-up block party along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just before midnight on July 4th when gunfire erupted and he was shot. Demetrick succumbed to his injuries a short time later at Winter Haven Hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone with video to please utilize Heartland Crime Stoppers. Video can be uploaded anonymously through the P3 smartphone app.

These tips are guaranteed anonymous and, if resulting in an arrest, the tip could earn you $5,000 cash.

