ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Bentonville to unveil new art installation at Train Station Park

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZ2pL_0gZ57nqn00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville’s Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) announced the permanent installation of “Found” by sculptural artist Timothy Jorgensen in Train Station Park.

According to a press release, a public unveiling of the work will be held at the park at 400 S. Main St., at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. “Found” is a 9-foot-tall sculpture consisting of different styles of letters that form the word “Bentonville” in a stacked jumble. Many letters will have a polished steel face that will reflect the viewer.

“‘Found’ stands as a beacon of pride, reflecting the faces of people as they pass by; capturing a moment of their time to reflect on who they are and where they come from,” said Jorgensen. He is from Cedar Falls, Iowa and is a full-time instructor in the Department of Art at the University of Northern Iowa. Jorgensen’s work has been on view in 15 exhibitions over the past seven years.

The City of Bentonville established a public art policy and PAAC in 2007 to facilitate art in “successful and engaging public spaces of distinctive character, where citizens will encounter works of public art that will surprise and delight with artwork that celebrates the city’s history, its entrepreneurial spirit, and growing diversity.”

Last fall, PAAC issued a Request for Proposals for Artwork inspired by large-letter installations from around the world. The committee selected Jorgensen’s proposal out of 23 received.

“Found” is the 17th permanent or temporary work introduced through PAAC in partnership with Visit Bentonville, contributing to the more than 130 public artworks found throughout Bentonville. These city-sponsored efforts are accompanied by the work of other organizations such as OZ Art NWA, Crystal Bridges, and the Momentary that contribute to making Bentonville a “premier cultural destination.”

For additional information on this and other public artwork in Bentonville, visit www.bentonvillepublicart.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Construction Underway for legacy schools in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Public Schools will see an update to some of their oldest buildings with a $140 million project underway. According to Director of Communications Trent Jones, construction has already started at Central, Southwest, and Springdale High. "We're completely rebuilding Central and Southwest," said Jones. The director...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Planned road closure coming to Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A section of Highlands Boulevard from McGrath Drive northwest to Kirkwall Drive in Bella Vista will be closed to traffic Tuesday through Thursday, July 19-21. According to a press release from the city, local traffic will be detoured along Copinsay and Kirkwall Drives. The closure will allow for the installation of new culverts along Highlands Boulevard between Copinsay and Kirkwall, prior to the repaving of Highlands Boulevard planned for later this year.
BELLA VISTA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
City
Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installation#Art World#Art Exhibitions#Cedar Falls#The Department Of Art
point2homes.com

27 Stronsay CIR, Bella Vista, Benton County, AR, 72715

No need to wait on building when you can buy this less than 2 year old home on a large fenced flat lot in beautiful NW Bella Vista. The lot offers a wide range of possibilities to customize the back yard in the open area for a garden or perhaps you could add a water feature beneath one of the large shade trees. Inside you'll find the home nicely appointed with modern colors and finishings. Be sure to check out the bonus room above the garage that could be used as an additional bedroom or office space combined with its own 1/2 bath. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of NWA yet quick access to the bypass or Business 71, this house will make a great home for years to come.
BELLA VISTA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bella Vista Police to host National Night Out

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bella Vista announced the city police department will be holding the annual National Night Out, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Kingsdale Pavilion outside Riordan Hall. Town residents are invited to interact with local police officers and enjoy...
BELLA VISTA, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Washington Regional medical records department to relocate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional’s Medical Records Department, currently located in Washington Regional Medical Center, will begin serving patients at a new location effective Wednesday, July 13. According to a press release, the new location will “provide easier access for patients” and is located across the street...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Springdale stadium director saddened by Saturday shooting there

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Alrick Belton was driving by Parson’s Stadium on Emma Avenue right after the shooting Saturday night. "We saw a lot of people just walking out some are running, some cars are cutting each other just trying to rush out," Belton said. According to Springdale police,...
SPRINGDALE, AR
point2homes.com

901 Dollar ST, Cave Springs, Benton County, AR, 72718

Charming one level home with 2-person Hot Spring hot tub in back yard alongside 7x7 storage/tool shed. Dedicated 30 AMP RV connection on side of the garage. Home is also equipped with an Atlas Tornado/Safe Room in the garage that accommodates 6 persons/pets. This home boasts beautiful open concept kitchen/living area perfect for entertaining and Large walk-in Master Closet.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy