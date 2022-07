The Marysville Exempted Village School District is in need of substitutes for a number of positions for the upcoming school year. For substitute teachers the pay rate is $125 per day, which increases to $135 per day if one works 15 consecutive days as a substitute teacher. Substitute teachers for the MEVSD are hired through the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio and one can apply to be a substitute at the ESC website by clicking here. Questions may also be directed to the ESC directly by calling 614.445.3750 during business hours.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO