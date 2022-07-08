Lemonade stand will donate proceeds to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Stop on down the 400 block of New Street in Duryea from now until 3 pm to get a taste of Avery’s Lemonade!

For just a dollar you get her freshly squeezed lemonade using a secret recipe. You can also get a custom-made tie-dye t-shirt, baked goods, hot dogs, and even enter a raffle to win a lemon purse!

All proceeds will be donated to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. This is the 3rd year Avery is putting this on, the previous two years the money was donated to other animal shelters in the area.

She raised over $300 last year and hopes to break that record this year by reaching $400!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.