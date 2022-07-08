ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duryea, PA

Lemonade stand will donate proceeds to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

By Joe Dominick
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Stop on down the 400 block of New Street in Duryea from now until 3 pm to get a taste of Avery’s Lemonade!

For just a dollar you get her freshly squeezed lemonade using a secret recipe. You can also get a custom-made tie-dye t-shirt, baked goods, hot dogs, and even enter a raffle to win a lemon purse!

All proceeds will be donated to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. This is the 3rd year Avery is putting this on, the previous two years the money was donated to other animal shelters in the area.

She raised over $300 last year and hopes to break that record this year by reaching $400!

Newswatch 16

Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market opens next week

SCRANTON, Pa. — A summer staple is preparing to kick off in Lackawanna County. Newswatch 16 was there as we found folks setting up and cleaning their areas. The Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting July 18, 2022, and runs until Thanksgiving. Check...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

VFW Benefit for Anthony in Muncy

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is coming together to support a local man after a near-death accident. Friends, family, and members of the community came out to the VFW in Muncy for a benefit for Anthony Mitchell. To see all these people here, it’s overwhelming number one and I’m glad they came out. […]
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Roscoe

SCRANTON, Pa. — It is impossible to decide what is cutest about Roscoe — those bottom teeth, that big smile, or his big ears. Roscoe lives at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton, but rescue workers do not think he will be here for long. "He's like...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys home in Mountain Top

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A home in Luzerne County was scorched by flames Monday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at the place along Blytheburn Road in the Mountain Top area. The fire chief says a man who lives there was driving home and saw the flames. He...
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
WBRE

Missing, endangered man from Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man that has been missing since Saturday. According to South Abington Township Police Department, Richard Entrot was last seen on Friday, July 8. Entrot is described as 6’1″ tall, he is a bald man with a tattoo...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages double-block home in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A fire damaged a double-block home early Monday morning in Luzerne County. Crews were called to Turner Street in Plymouth around 3 a.m. Eight people lived at the home. They all made it out okay. The Red Cross has been called in to help. One firefighter...
PLYMOUTH, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage Wise Foods in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — First responders were called to Wise Foods in Berwick for a fire Sunday night. Viewer photos show the scene as firefighters arrived and observed heavy flames and smoke stretching up the side of the structure. The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the damage,...
BERWICK, PA
