Boston, MA

MassQ Ball coming to Arnold Arboretum with goal of connecting people and communities through art

By Lauren Bennett
Jamaica Plain Gazette
 4 days ago

The MassQ Ball, described on the event website as “a large-scale celebration of ritual, performance, and cross-cultural arts, featuring the diverse artistry of Boston’s communities of color,” is coming to the Arnold Arboretum on July 9. The event is the culmination of a series of lectures,...

jamaicaplaingazette.com

goodmorninggloucester.com

July 10, 2022

We took an afternoon whale watch with Cape Ann Whale Watch last week and it was the most amazing watch I have yet experienced. Our crew capt John and naturalist Tina and staff took the long ride out almost to Cape Cod in order to find these feeding whales for us. It was very much worth the extra time riding out there. There was very active feeding activity with at least 20 different whales. Honestly, it was a little overwhelming to have activity left, right and everywhere around you. The crew was busily filming the experience for themselves, which is a good indicator right there of how unusual and awesome it was. Tina sums it up nicely in this short video. If you have not been out, you really should go! It’s a great half day activity from any of the whale watches in our area. For additional pictures and story details, please check out Pat D’s Photos and Adventures on Facebook.
GLOUCESTER, MA
WNAW

Enjoy LEGOS? Have an Awesome Family Experience Here in Massachusetts!

I feel like it’s a right of passage for parents to step on their kid’s LEGOS. That’s certainly the case in my home now, as my wife and I are stepping over and on lots of different Spider-Man LEGOS that our son is currently obsessed with. I actually secretly love this, because it gives me an excuse to both play with LEGOS and Spider-Man as an adult.
BOSTON, MA
Tinybeans Boston

8 Airbnb Rentals for Your Summer Getaway

If your family is looking for a spot to enjoy some time away this summer, we’ve got some great options for you. These Airbnbs are just a short drive from Boston and have ocean views, private pools, game rooms and plenty of space for your family to spread out. We particularly love the ones with fire pits, naturally.
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

Famous Cupcakes at Newton’s 4 Corners Pizza Taste as Good as They Look

Family-owned 4 Corners Pizza has served deep-dish pizza in Newton Highlands for 31 years. But since the March re-launch of its pizza cupcakes, the restaurant is attracting foodies from all over the region. It’s even gone viral. “It hasn’t really hit me yet,” said Nyk Chatzis, whose family owns...
NEWTON, MA
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) Viva Fall River Looking for Tourists to Take 5 off 195, Visit Pop-Up Shop

Viva Fall River is using state tourism funds to let visitors know that Fall River has a lot to offer as a stop before they head to Cape Cod. Viva Fall River Director Patti Rego says an average of 5.4 million cars pass through Fall River over the Braga Bridge each July and August and the Take 5 off 195 campaign looks to make the city a rest stop for visitors to explore the city’s history, food and attractions.
FALL RIVER, MA
mghihp.edu

MGH Institute of Health Professions Responds to Nursing Shortage with New Part-Time Bachelor’s Program

Boston, MA (July 11, 2022): Responding to an existing national nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, MGH Institute of Health Professions School of Nursing has launched a new part-time Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that can help increase the number of bachelor’s prepared nurses that hospitals increasingly prefer.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

King Tut exhibit comes to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters can get a taste of history as a new exhibit, “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” is set to open to the public Friday, studded with archives from the National Geographic Society. “You leave Boston behind for an hour and you walk inside...
BOSTON, MA
centerforhealthjournalism.org

East Boston lost its jewel of a park a long time ago, but the health effects linger for immigrant community

Wood Island Park was the crown jewel of East Boston. Tennis courts, ball fields, picnic areas and acres of public green space — all designed by America’s most famous landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted — were a refuge for residents of the neighborhood, which is separated from the rest of the city by Boston Harbor. The park opened in 1898, and for decades it represented an escape from concrete, asphalt and dense housing. “On hot days, people entered into the park in search of cool sea breezes beneath the huge 200-year-old elms, maples and oak trees,” journalist Dianne Dumanoski wrote in the magazine Land & People. “Children enjoyed rolling down the hills, and swimming in the beaches.”
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
WELLESLEY, MA

