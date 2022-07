West Ham United may have to stump up £50m to have any chance of signing Lille central midfielder Amadou Onana, 90min understands. The 20-year-old has been the subject of two bids from the Hammers, who may yet return to the negotiating table as they look to add further depth to a midfield bolstered by the signing of Swansea's Flynn Downes last week.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO