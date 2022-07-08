Cherokee Nation providing clothing assistance for Cherokee children

Cherokee Nation announces settlement in opioid case

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is providing $150 in clothing assistance for every qualifying Cherokee child, regardless of age, residency, or income.

The clothing assistance program was created to help Cherokee families purchase new clothes for children for the upcoming school year. This is the third consecutive year that the tribe has provided help, regardless of income or residency.

“Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I recognize that inflation has hit Cherokee families hard. That is why we are temporarily expanding our clothing assistance program this year to cover all Cherokee children regardless of age, residency or household income,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We know the clothing assistance program will help ease the burden of back-to-school costs so many families face each year.”

To qualify, applicants must be a Cherokee Nation member under the age of 18 and enrolled as a member as of Jul. 7, 2022.

If the applicant is over 18, they must be in high school.

Applications are accepted through 5 p.m. on Jul. 29. You can apply online.

