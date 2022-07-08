ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Donald Hamlett, 70, of Brownwood

By rwturner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Hamlett, age 70, of Brownwood passed away...

Clovis Gibson, 94, of San Saba

Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba is handling the funeral services for Clovis Gibson, 94, who passed away July 7th. A visitation will be Friday, July 15, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Blaylock Funeral Home in San Saba. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 16, at 10:30 am at Blaylock Funeral Home in San Saba with interment at Sandhill Cemetery in Bend, Texas.
SAN SABA, TX
Adan “Adam” Castaneda, 58, of Brownwood

Adan “Adam” Castaneda, age 58, of Brownwood, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation and Rosary for Adam will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 13, at Saint...
BROWNWOOD, TX
David Louis Goble, 79, of Cross Plains

David Louis Goble, 79, of Cross Plains, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 10, 2022 in Cross Plains, Texas. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 14 at 10:00 AM at Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel in Cross Plains, Texas with Ronnie White officiating and Kenneth Reiter assisting. Burial will follow after the service at Cottonwood Cemetery in Callahan County, Texas.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Brownwood, TX
Obituaries
City
Brownwood, TX
40 UNDER 40: Molly Gonzales

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A member of the Bangs High School Class of 2009, Molly Gonzales has taken her two greatest professional passions...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Grazed and Confused of Brownwood eyes September store opening

The explosion of growth in downtown Brownwood continues as 304 North Broadway will be the site of the latest new business – Grazed and Confused of Brownwood. Owner Marie Smith got the idea for the business, which she has operated as delivery service for almost two years, from Facebook.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Ruben Salazar, 59, of Cross Plains

Ruben Salazar, 59, beloved husband, daddy, and welo went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 5th 2022. Visitation and Rosary for Ruben will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, July 14, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Friday, July...
CROSS PLAINS, TX
Gloria Willson Marler, 89, of Goldthwaite

Gloria Willson Marler, 89 of Goldthwaite, passed away Sunday, July 10. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 12, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00 am at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel with interment at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
Cary Douglas Roberts, 76, of Coleman

Cary Douglas Roberts, 76, of Coleman, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
Quarterly First Responder Award Given to Camp Bowie Staff

During times of intense wildfires back in the Spring, various volunteer fire departments would get assistance from the firefighters at Camp Bowie. During the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning, the Quarterly First Responder Award recognized Colonel Jamey Creek, Commander of the Camp Bowie Training Center in Brownwood, and his team. Colonel Creek has been at Camp Bowie for many years and was instrumental in helping to secure the Texas A&M Forest Service Task Force being placed in Brown County at Camp Bowie.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
40 UNDER 40: Domonique Stephens

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. After previously serving as a member of the Early Chamber of Commerce, Domonique Stephens is three months into her...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Obituaries
Gary “Grif” Griffin, 65, of Brownwood

Gary “Grif” Griffin, age 65, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Dallas. Family will host a visitation from 6 to 8 pm Friday, July 8th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. A graveside service will be held at 10 am Saturday at Jenkin Springs Cemetery. Gary...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Veronica Nesbitt Brooke of Bangs

Mrs. Veronica Nesbitt Brooke of Bangs passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022. Veronica was born on November 17, 1965, in Slaton, Texas to Stanley Nesbitt and Jenny Lee Kelley. Veronica graduated from Bangs High School and attended Howard Payne University. She later worked with intellectually disabled individuals. Veronica married...
BANGS, TX
Loreen Fay Fletcher Glaze

Loreen Fay Fletcher Glaze, age 51, passed away July 3, 2022 in Brownwood Texas. She was born June 26, 1971 in Abilene Texas. Loreen is survived by her son Brandon Glaze and wife Lana of Abilene, Texas. Her brother Jackie Fletcher of Abilene, Texas. Her sisters La Donna Harris and husband Bruce of Abilene, Texas; and Doreen Langford and husband Don of Abilene, Texas. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
ABILENE, TX
Saturday Morning - Second Saturday in Santa Anna

Second Saturday is happening today in Santa Anna. Located at 3rd and Wallis, it runs from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm. They have canned goods, breads, plants, sweets, drinks, fashion, jewelry, arts and crafts and more. While you're out and about, Coleman's Farmer's Market will be underway at College and Commercial.
SANTA ANNA, TX
Brownwood police make two arrests for assault

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding a pair of recent arrests:. On Friday, July 8, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Avenue E regarding a report of an assault. The caller on 911 stated that a female was assaulted by another female.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BCWID #1 to Hold Monthly Meeting Tuesday – Agenda Posted

The Board of Directors of Brown County Water Improvement District Number 1 will meet Tuesday, July 12, at 4:00 pm at the Water District Office, 501 East Baker Street, in Brownwood. The agenda is below. 1. Call to Order. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Invocation. 4. Approval of Minutes: meeting(s)...

