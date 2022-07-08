Alabama Governor Issues Secondary Flags Half-Staff Order

Calhoun Journal

July 8, 2022

Lee Evancho

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday July 6th the Governor issues a directive to fly flags half-staff following a presidential order. She has now ordered a state wide directive for the same dates. On July 7th she directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, July 8 to honor Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, who was recently killed in the line of duty. She also stated “On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to his family, his fiancé, and law enforcement officers. Deputy Johnson will forever be remembered as a hero.”

Flags are to be flown at half-staff on the day of his internment on Friday, July 8, 2022. The flags will continue to remain lowered until sunset on Saturday, July 9th, 2022.

Deputy Johnson was one of two deputies that were shot by a suspect during a stolen vehicle pursuit. The suspect fled the area on foot and was later captured by US Marshalls and is currently in custody.

