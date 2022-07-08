ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Governor Issues Secondary Flags Half-Staff Order

 4 days ago

July 8, 2022

Lee Evancho

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday July 6th the Governor issues a directive to fly flags half-staff following a presidential order. She has now ordered a state wide directive for the same dates. On July 7th she directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, July 8 to honor Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, who was recently killed in the line of duty. She also stated “On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to his family, his fiancé, and law enforcement officers. Deputy Johnson will forever be remembered as a hero.”

Flags are to be flown at half-staff on the day of his internment on Friday, July 8, 2022. The flags will continue to remain lowered until sunset on Saturday, July 9th, 2022.

Deputy Johnson was one of two deputies that were shot by a suspect during a stolen vehicle pursuit. The suspect fled the area on foot and was later captured by US Marshalls and is currently in custody.

Comments / 5

MOMMAJ
3d ago

should be half staffed anyway until our American soldiers that were abandoned and forgotten about by this _____ so called president ...get home !!!!!

Reply
3
13F10
4d ago

PRETTY SOON.Pretty soon flags will be at 1/2 mass for anyone and everyone killed or died that made our country, state,city or other a better place to live. Pretty soon every day will be a day to celebrate or morn for a birth or death or days celebrating pivotal days that help create a democracy and all its freedoms within the United States. PRETTY SOON

Reply
2
