The Nevada Police were assisted by the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and Bourbon County Kansas Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a wanted fugitive from Kansas. Nevada Police had been working with Kansas deputies on locating the subject who has been hiding in Nevada. Law enforcement served a search warrant where the subject was known to be hiding. When officers arrived on scene the subject attempted to hide in a crawl space area. He was eventually taken into custody without incident.

BATES COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO