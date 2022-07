CLEVELAND, Ohio – Plans to seek a second opinion on the feasibility of renovating the Cuyahoga County jail could be back on the table, again. Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones previously called a second study “a waste of taxpayer money.” But the 12-member Justice Center Executive Steering Committee, which is considering whether to renovate the jail or build a new one, say they want an updated review because jail planners are currently relying on findings from a nearly decade-old study to justify the construction of a new jail.

