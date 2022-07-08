ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

1 dead in shooting in northeast Raleigh

By Jeff Reeves, Kathryn Hubbard, Chloe Rafferty, Lillian Donahue
cbs17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead following a shooting in northeast Raleigh around midday Friday, police said. The shooting occurred around 11:42 a.m. at 1532 Justice...

www.cbs17.com

Comments

Hoffa Nc
4d ago

once upon a time most crime an shootings were in South Raleigh and contained!!! tearing down homes an forcing people too move has spread crime out all over! we have our politicians too thank for that!!!!

Reply
3
 

