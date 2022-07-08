1 dead in shooting in northeast Raleigh

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Bond was denied on Monday for the two people charged in connection with the deaths of a man and woman at a Cumberland County motel on Saturday. Both Ember Davis, 33, and Preston Conley, 19, are being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center following the murder of a man and woman at a Cloverleaf Motel in the 1300 block of Dobbin Holmes Road.

