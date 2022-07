FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two separate weekend shootings in Florence have city leaders and police looking for ways to turn around the uptick in violence. The first was Sunday morning at a convenience store on Palmetto Highway. Officers said two men walked into the “On The Go” store with guns, and demanded money, then one of them shot the clerk. There is no word on how the person is doing.

