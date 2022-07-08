ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Grant helping Oklahoma cancer patients make it to treatment

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZ6js_0gZ51uzu00
American Cancer Society Mercy grant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As inflation continues to take a toll on Americans, the pain at the pump can lead some families to change their decisions about traveling.

However, some Oklahomans don’t have much of a choice.

For Oklahomans who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis, getting to treatment can be extremely difficult with the rise in gas prices.

“Receiving a cancer diagnosis is a burden for all of our patients, but for some, accessing specialized care is a significant challenge,” said Tracy Higgs, executive director of cancer services for Mercy. “Transportation programs are vital for these patients to get the treatments they need, and we’re grateful for the support of the American Cancer Society.”

The American Cancer Society has awarded a $6,000 grant to Mercy for several years, allowing Mercy’s team to provide more than 600 gas cards to 250 patients.

“With the recent rise of gas prices, multiple patients have told me they simply don’t have the means to make it to and from their scheduled appointments,” said Irving Baccus, a Mercy social worker who works with oncology patients. “Two different single moms battling cancer told me they have to ration out funds every month just to buy food, get their kids to school and pay for daycare. Barely having enough to cover their bare necessities deterred them from starting the treatments needed to save their lives. When I tell them about the gas cards, they are so relieved and are able to make it to their appointments.”

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 23,700 Oklahoma residents will learn they have cancer this year.

To help patients get to their treatments, the American Cancer Society’s Patient Transportation Grants are awarded to health systems, treatment centers, and community organizations.

“Disparities predominantly arise from inequities in work, wealth, income, education, housing and overall standard of living, as well as social barriers to high-quality cancer prevention, early detection and treatment services,” said Anthony Wilson, senior program manager for the American Cancer Society. “ACS collaborates with community health partners to reach individuals in areas with higher burdens of cancer with little to no access to transportation because even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there.”

Comments / 0

Related
OKC VeloCity

$5.5 million in grants awarded to University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

Chamber members, Oklahoma Health Sciences Center (OUHSC) and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF), were granted $5.5 million from Presbyterian Health Foundation (PHF) for medical research. The multi-million-dollar funding fulfills 100 percent of the 81 research grants requested by OUHSC and OMRF during the summer grant cycle. OU College of Medicine...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma housing market causing trouble for Afghan refugees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s housing market has caused trouble for our Afghan refugees. Catholic Charities said some families still aren’t in permanent housing. The majority of Oklahoma’s Afghan refugees are big families, requiring large apartments but those are hard for anyone to find right now. "Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KFOR

OKC vets, shelters seeing rise in deadly virus in cats

Vet clinics and animal shelters in the Oklahoma City metro has seen an overwhelming number of cases of a deadly virus in area cats. It’s called Feline Panleukopenia. Several vet hospitals have diagnosed a large number of cases, more than it has seen in years. Pet owners have concerns about how to protect their furry family members, like Alura Berg who had two cats die from the virus.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Goodwill hosting local career fair in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, Goodwill Industries is hosting a local career fair. Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, July 14 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the downtown Oklahoma City headquarters. Organizers say the local...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Prevention#Americans#Oklahomans#Abl
news9.com

Oklahoma To Launch 988 Crisis Line

Oklahoma is making it easier for people in crisis to get help faster. The new 988 crisis line replaces the 11-digit suicide prevention number, making it much easier to remember for people in crisis. The change is part of Oklahoma's push towards a bigger crisis response system. The 988 line...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

City: Purcell water levels not recovering to serve all customers

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Purcell are being asked to conserve water so they can adequately serve all customers. Purcell Public Works Authority announced that water levels are not adequately recovering to serve all customers in the community. “Although you and your neighbors may have water, there are...
PURCELL, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
AL.com

Florida officials warns about flesh-eating bacteria in water

Health officials in Florida are warning residents and visitors about Vibrio vulnificus, a “flesh-eating” bacteria that has the potential to cause serious illness. The notice from Florida Department of Health in Escambia County alerted people to the potential for Vibrio in Gulf Coast waters. Vibrio is a bacterium that normally lives in warm, brackish seawater and can infect people when open wounds, cuts or scratches come into direct contact with the water. People can also be exposed by consuming raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.
FLORIDA STATE
KFOR

WildCare: It’s illegal to shoot Mississippi Kites

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A wildlife rehabilitation facility is urging residents to pay close attention to the birds in their trees, and to not take action against them. WildCare Oklahoma says in the last two weeks, two different Mississippi Kites have been brought to WildCare with gunshot wounds. “First,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has potential first infection by brain-eating amoeba

A Missouri resident who recently swam at Lake of Three Fires in southwest Iowa is infected by a brain-eating amoeba that is highly lethal, according to public health officials. The lake near Bedford — about 10 miles north of the Missouri border — is closed for swimming pending tests of the water for Naegleria fowleri, […] The post Iowa has potential first infection by brain-eating amoeba appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy