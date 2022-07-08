ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tire Extinguishers’ Activists Are Deflating SUV Tires in Major US Cities

By Lewin Day
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago

The activist group known for deflating tires has spread its activities to the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ued8b_0gZ51qT000
Twitter/@T_Extinguishers

A U.K.-based activist group called "The Tyre Extinguishers" has landed in the U.S. and claims they've deflated tires on dozens of SUVs in several major cities, including New York, Chicago, and the Bay Area. The group, which says the thirsty SUVs significantly contribute to climate change, has no official leadership but encourages independent participation through social media and offers a hallmark note to be left on the victims' cars.

Boasting about the action on Twitter, the group took the opportunity to share links to its manifesto.

As you might guess from the spelling, the group has its roots in the U.K. The BBC reports the activist group has deflated tires on hundreds of SUVs across London. Their primary targets have been high-wealth neighborhoods like Chelsea, Belgravia, and Notting Hill.

The group cites the climate disaster as a primary reason for their actions. SUVs have been called out by the UN itself for their impact. The note also claims SUVs pose a greater danger to pedestrians and other road users, along with the health risks of higher air pollution. As for the group's aims, it hopes "to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport."

Notably, the protest group runs in a leaderless fashion. The aim is to inspire individuals to participate independently.

The Tyre Extinguishers website shares guides on how to spot an SUV and how to deflate its tires safely. Specific instructions are given to target "posh/middle-class areas" that are more likely to feature these vehicles. Hybrid and electric vehicles are considered "fair game," as well, with the group citing the high environmental costs of producing and running these large vehicles.

The typical tactic used is to place a lentil or piece of gravel into the valve stem, depressing the valve. The valve cap is then screwed back on, holding the debris in place and allowing the air to leak out. This lets the activist flee the area while the tire continues to deflate. Advice is given to practice on bicycle tires first before taking action on SUVs in the field.

Fundamentally, it's a method that's far easier and safer than outright slashing tires. It's also more likely to inspire annoyance rather than sheer outrage.

As with most political movements, there's a leaflet involved, which is placed on vehicles targeted by the group. It notifies the owner that the vehicle has been disabled and the group's reason for doing so. Owners are advised that they will have "no difficulty getting around without your gas guzzler, with walking, cycling, or public transport." The leaflet has been translated into 10 languages, including American English, which substitutes "tire" for "tyre."

Deflating people's tires is unlikely to win the group many fans or inspire SUV owners to make greener choices. Instead, the overall goal is to step up operations to the point where it is "impossible to own a huge polluting 4x4 in the world’s urban areas." Many more tires will have to be let down to achieve that target. In the meantime, a handful of SUV owners will wake up frustrated now and then to find another leaflet and another flat tire.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com

Comments / 488

Travis Kurelo
4d ago

I see trespassing I see a potential weapon. I see you deflate my tires you're not going to move too much further from where you're sitting.

Reply(27)
677
Rex Stewart
4d ago

Tells you how smart they are. FOSSIL FUELS will be burned to create the electricity to run the compressors to inflate them tires. Or a repair truck will burn gasoline to come and run a compressor to inflate the tires. Shows their intelligence.

Reply(7)
428
Independentantiblue
4d ago

if I catch them doing it to mine they will never be found again, Florida is full of swamps alligators and very easily digable sand

Reply(35)
346
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Ram 2500 Diesel: "World's Toughest" Towing Test

The Ram 2500 with a Cummins diesel engine is a sought-after truck when it comes to towing. Diesel engines produce loads of low-end torque, which makes it much easier to get the ball rolling while pulling a heavy load. Fortunately for EVs fans, the same can be said about fully electric powertrains, like that of the Ford F-150 Lightning.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Thieves Steal Over 1,000 Gallons of Diesel

Gasoline prices are spiraling upward, creating challenges for drivers at the pump. To save money, many car owners are resorting to tactics such as driving less and searching for the cheapest gas stations around. Some are even gravitating toward purchasing EVs. But one set of thieves recently came up with a different tactic for dealing with sky-high gas prices: stealing over 1,000 gallons of diesel.
HOUSTON, TX
BBC

America's race gap between black and white homeowners

Katrinka Cox lives the American Dream: a green trimmed lawn, poolside lake view, and $1.3m villa she calls home. She is the only black homeowner in her gated Florida community. And despite her financial success, she says her attempts to buy another property are being blocked due to her skin colour.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla is ‘worth basically zero’ if it cannot make its cars self-driving

Elon Musk has said that Tesla’s value is significantly dependant on whether it can develop self-driving technology, otherwise the company is “worth basically zero”.Speaking in a recent interview, the billionaire said that he wanted to fix a number of problems with Tesla vehicles – including improving the cars’ built-in web browser, which he said was too slow – but that the “overwhelming focus is on solving full self-driving”.Mr Musk added that the feature was “essential. It’s really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero”.Tesla’s self-driving capabilities have recently been called into question. The...
ECONOMY
