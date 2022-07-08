ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

13-year-old charged in fatal shooting outside Kroger on Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth

By Jessika Harkay
 4 days ago

A 13-year-old is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Fort Worth Kroger grocery store last month, police said.

The shooting occurred June 22 around 7:41 a.m. at the Kroger at 9144 Camp Bowie West Blvd.

Officers responding to the scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim, later identified as 36-year-old Spenser Joseph Slavik , was taken to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery before he died.

Police said they detained three male juveniles and that a 13-year-old was charged with murder.

The juvenile’s name or arrest warrant affidavit were not released due to his age.

Comments / 29

grim reaper
4d ago

I just moved to this city 3 months ago, was told it was a nice town....I live 2 miles from that Kroger, and on the 4th of july there were 3 young black males going around jumping white people

Reply(3)
5
Bennett Browning
4d ago

the bible predicts perlis times in the last days of man, surely they shall pay for thier sinful acts against a holy god, america must pay for treatment of gods chosen people, the bible declares times of the gentiles, and they know whom is comming, (Bacck Jesus)

Reply(1)
4
Arthur Cedillo
3d ago

Needs to be given an adult time sentence as a deterrent to the rash of young violent offenders. Some literally believe they can get away with murder. Also investigate diligently to find who sourced him the weapon and make that person an accessory.

Reply
2
