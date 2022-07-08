Report: Connecticut ranks among states with best campaign finance laws

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Tricia Ennis
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut ranks among states with the best laws governing campaign finance, according to a new report from the Coalition for Integrity. In their inaugural State Campaign Finance Index, Connecticut ranked fourth behind Washington, California, and Maine.

The state earned a score of 79.52 in categories that measured the limits on campaign contributions, oversight, and transparency.

Connecticut earned points for being among only a few states able to issue injunctions against those who violate local campaign finance laws and for having a means of imposing fines on violators. According to the report, the majority of states (35 of them) have no means of filing injunctions.

Connecticut was also among those who received full marks for having clear and unambiguous definitions of “conduct that establishes coordination between campaigns and independent expenditure committees.”

The state lost points, however, because it is among the 18 states that does not protect the members of its campaign finance agency from being fired without cause. The state also only has partial, rather than complete, limits on campaign contributions that can be made by individuals, and does not require full disclosure of certain LLC contributors.

Still, the state ranks well against the rest of the nation with 17 states scoring below a 60 on the index.

“The State Campaign Finance Index 2022 showcases the wide variation in state campaign finance laws across the country and highlights gaps that continue to exist,” said Shruti Shah, President and CEO of the Coalition in a statement. “We hope that our index will enable constituents to demand commitment from public officials to address the shortcomings of their state’s campaign finance laws.”

You can view the entire report here.

ctnewsjunkie.com

Few Answers to Connecticut’s Pandemic Pay Problems

Essential workers who caught COVID-19 on the job in Connecticut have so-far left millions in state compensation on the table as a $34 million assistance fund has gone virtually unused, according to the state comptroller. Lawmakers created the Connecticut Essential Worker COVID-19 Assistance Fund to provide financial help to residents who incurred out-of-pocket medical expenses or lost pay as a result of contracting COVID while working critical jobs between March 10, 2020 and July 20, 2021. The program can also provide up to $3,000 to assist the families with funeral expenses for an eligible worker who died as a result of the virus.
Register Citizen

‘Significant rise in white supremacist propaganda’ in CT, experts say

Experts in Connecticut are concerned about what they see as a rise in the visibility of white nationalist groups in the state. Fliers with messages bearing white nationalist and bigoted messages have been found in 15 towns, in recent months. Most recently, flyers from a group calling itself the National Socialist Club, a reference to Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist Party, were found in Berlin.
WTNH

How CT’s paid leave program backlog is impacting families

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s paid family and medical leave program, which provides wage replacement for those who need to take time away from work to address qualifying health or family concerns, changed this year. Connecticut is only one of a few states nationwide that has a paid leave, but since the program began […]
greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich ranked 6th Safest Town in Connecticut

In a recent update to SafeWise, Greenwich has become the sixth safest city in Connecticut. Greenwich’s First Selectman Fred Camillo credited the cooperation with Chief of Police James J. Heavey over the past two-and-a-half years to increase safety for the honor and plans to “move up five more notches” in the future.
WTIC News Talk 1080

Puerto Rican Day parade back in Bridgeport

A month after Puerto Rican Day in New York, Connecticut is joining the festivities this weekend. There are celebrations of Puerto Rico planned around Connecticut all summer. One organizer of today's Puerto Rican Day Parade in Bridgeport says it coming back in full glory. The parade in Connecticut's largest city...
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Law making prison phone calls free for inmates goes into effect

Phone calls for incarcerated people in Connecticut are officially free of charge.  Connecticut made history when Gov. Ned Lamont signed Senate Bill 972 last year, making Connecticut the first and only state in the country to make communication in its correctional and juvenile detention facilities free. The law recently went into effect on the first […] The post Law making prison phone calls free for inmates goes into effect appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
FOX 61

Thousands of Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Muslims worldwide this week are celebrating Eid al-Adha, an Islamic religious festival. In Connecticut, thousands gathered at the XL Center in Downtown Hartford Saturday morning to celebrate with communal prayer. “Eid al-Adha is the second biggest holiday in the Muslim calendar. On the 10th day of...
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism and inspire the public through engaging stories. We're glad you're here!

