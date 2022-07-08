ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil advisory lifted in Dayton, Harrison Twp.

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The boil advisory for portions of  Dayton and Harrison Township has been lifted, authorities say.

According to Montgomery County Environmental Services, while the boil advisory has lifted, residents should first flush their water lines by running all faucets and spigots such as in sinks and bathtubs for three to five minutes.

Harrison Township, Dayton homes under second day of boil advisory

The City of Dayton Department of Water said that the boil advisory was lifted for residents around 11 a.m. the release said crews are still working on repairs, but Dayton residents will see no effects on their water service.

Both Harrison Township and Dayton saw outages and boil advisories after a water main broke on Riverside Drive Wednesday morning. Approximately 130 Dayton homes and 1,820 Harrison Township homes were affected.

