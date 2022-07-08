ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockchain.com faces $270 million hit on loans to bankrupt Three Arrows - CoinDesk

July 8 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com could lose $270 million from lending to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, CoinDesk reported on Friday.

"Three Arrows is rapidly becoming insolvent and the default impact is approximately $270 million worth of cryptocurrency and U.S. dollar loans from Blockchain.com," the report said, quoting Chief Executive Officer Peter Smith's letter to shareholders. (https://bit.ly/3P9H0N7)

Blockchain.com declined to comment when contacted by Reuters and 3AC did not immediately respond.

3AC has sought protection from creditors under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, which allows foreign debtors to shield U.S. assets. read more

Aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and recession fears have led to a turmoil in equities and sparked a selloff in cryptocurrencies. The crypto winter has hit several companies in the sector including lending platform Celsius Network and Voyager Digital (VOYG.TO).

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
U.S. SEC delays decision on ARK 21Shares spot bitcoin ETF

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to allow a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund by stock-picker Cathie Wood's Arc Invest and crypto investment product firm 21Shares US to list and trade on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE.Z) until Aug. 30.
MARKETS
European shares rise on aero, luxury stocks boost

LVMH (LVMH.PA) and L'Oreal (OREP.PA) rose 1.1% and 2.8%, respectively, while planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) jumped 3.9%, helping the France's CAC 40 (.FCHI) climb 0.8%. Travel and leisure stocks (.SXTP) added 1.6% as crude prices slumped below $100 a barrel on growing concerns about a global economic slowdown.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Coindesk#Blockchain Com#Hedge Fund#Three Arrows#Web3 Investment#The U S Federal Reserve
United States supports Canada's decision to return turbine to Germany

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States supports Canada's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the State Department said on Monday, a move aimed at ensuring continued flows of energy to Europe amid shortages that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WORLD
