Norfolk plans redevelopment in Park Place community

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME! Spacious Open Floor Plan! Hardwood Floors, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances - this lovely home has all the upgrades! 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths! Downstairs Bedroom with Bath. Primary Bedroom with Spa Bath! 2 Car Garage! Huge Fenced Yard! This GORGEOUS HOME is centrally located near Bases, Beaches, Restaurants, Shopping, Museums and FUN! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS PERFECT FOR EVERYONE! COME MAKE IT YOURS!
Comments / 0