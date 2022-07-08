Norfolk plans redevelopment in Park Place community

Join us outside at the park to have fun with activities and a story for the whole family! This week, grab your baskets and keep an eye out for ants, because we are going on a picnic! We will have lots of fun creating a placemat to take home and making “ants on a log” as a snack to eat together. Families are encouraged to bring their own blanket or chairs. Activities are geared toward ages 3 to 10 years old and with caregiver involvement for those younger. Additionally, the Library2Go will be onsite to provide access to library materials and free printing.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO