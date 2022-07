WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Ruth E. Burris, left this world suddenly on Sunday, July 3. Born to Dorfice and Grace Channell on February 13, 1937 in Valley Head, West Virginia where she grew up, then moved to Cleveland and met the love of her life, Arvil Lee Burris. They were married for 60 years and had three children, James (deceased) (Dianne), Diana and Timothy (Kelly).

