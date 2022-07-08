ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

Governor Hochul announced Corning Manufacturing investment in Fairport

By Eriketa Cost, George Gandy, Emma Colling
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltSXq_0gZ4x5Xu00

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced in the Village of Fairport on Friday that the Corning Manufacturing Plant is investing $139 million in Monroe County.

Governor Hochul said the money will go towards creating nearly 270 new jobs and bolstering the national semiconductor supply chain.

Corning Advanced Optics creating jobs to meet key industry demand

“It’s also about pride in the fact that we are the best in manufacturing and innovation, creating the workforce that meets the needs of our employers, we have low-cost power, we have a great quality of life, and we have fun,” Gov. Hochul said.

Senator Chuck Schumer, who joined Governor Hochul in this announcement, said the industry is growing fast and it will help the local economy grow.

The Corning Manufacturing Plant is known for playing a role in the production of semiconductor chips, which are computer chips used in cell phones and electric cars.

Fast selling new, used cars

The automotive industry has been facing many supply chain issues involving semiconductor chips and officials said they hope more local production will aid the chains.

“So this investment will ensure both Corning and New York continue to be a leader in the semiconductor industry, well into the future,” said Corning CEO Wendell Weeks.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairport, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Corning, NY
State
New York State
Monroe County, NY
Business
Monroe County, NY
Government
Corning, NY
Government
Fairport, NY
Government
Fairport, NY
Business
Corning, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Chuck Schumer
WETM 18 News

New York State receives complaints about cashless tolling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Senator Joe Griffo said he’s been hearing complaints about overcharges on the New York State Thruway. “I had several here initially, this was just something very routine for me. Several people calling we had this problem, so we made the inquiry and suggested that they look at and hopefully fix it,” stated […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Corning Manufacturing#Corning Advanced Optics
fox40jackson.com

NY lawmakers approve one-time cash payment to senior citizens

Lawmakers in Onondaga County, N.Y., passed a resolution to provide a one-time cash payment to certain senior citizens who are struggling during a period of high inflation. The legislation would grant a $200 payment to eligible households in the upstate New York county to older residents who meet certain eligibility requirements.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Is New York State Sending $1500 Gas Rebate Checks?

Over the past couple of years during the pandemic, people have gotten their fair share of relief checks from the government. Have you seen lately that there is a gas rebate check on the way? Is it real?. We dug around after seeing posts about it because it seemed too...
GAS PRICE
Washington Examiner

Seniors in New York to be sent one-time $200 'stimulus check' payment

Some New York seniors can expect a little extra cash through a one-time payment of $200 as rising inflation continues to hit the country. The payments will come from Onondaga County, which saw its legislature unanimously approve the payments at this week’s meeting. Those eligible include seniors who are currently receiving the New York state Enhanced STAR exemption for the 2022-2023 school year, about 27,500 households in the county, according to WRVO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Warns Residents Not To Touch This Dangerous Illegal Plant

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a warning to residents about a dangerous and illegal plant. The very invasive plant can cause painful burns and permanent scarring to the skin when touched. The DEC wants New Yorkers to know the risks of the very large, giant hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum). Simply brushing against the plant or breaking it causes the giant hogweed to release a sap that can cause severe burns when it is combined with sunlight and moisture. The burns can appear within 24 to 48 hours.
HEALTH
FL Radio Group

City of Geneva Begins Water Main Flushing

The city of Geneva’s water maintenance department is conducting its annual water main flushing program. Flushing is conducted annually to remove sediment from the water main to check the operating condition of fire hydrants, section by section, throughout the city. The work involves little to no interruption of service,...
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy