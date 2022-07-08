Governor Hochul announced Corning Manufacturing investment in Fairport

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced in the Village of Fairport on Friday that the Corning Manufacturing Plant is investing $139 million in Monroe County.

Governor Hochul said the money will go towards creating nearly 270 new jobs and bolstering the national semiconductor supply chain.

“It’s also about pride in the fact that we are the best in manufacturing and innovation, creating the workforce that meets the needs of our employers, we have low-cost power, we have a great quality of life, and we have fun,” Gov. Hochul said.

Senator Chuck Schumer, who joined Governor Hochul in this announcement, said the industry is growing fast and it will help the local economy grow.

The Corning Manufacturing Plant is known for playing a role in the production of semiconductor chips, which are computer chips used in cell phones and electric cars.

The automotive industry has been facing many supply chain issues involving semiconductor chips and officials said they hope more local production will aid the chains.

“So this investment will ensure both Corning and New York continue to be a leader in the semiconductor industry, well into the future,” said Corning CEO Wendell Weeks.

