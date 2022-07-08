Albany Police identify victim from Central Ave fatal crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are continuing to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night on Central Avenue. Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street for reports of a serious motor vehicle crash. Police say a pedestrian had been struck by a van and then crashed into a building.

The pedestrian, 52-year-old Kathleen McBride of Albany, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the van was extricated by firefighters from the Albany Fire Department and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he remains admitted with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“Right now, we’re looking into all the factors that may have played a role in the crash. Members of our traffic safety unit, our traffic investigators were out last night were doing reconstruction at the scene but we’re only hours away from the incident—we’re obviously investigating anything that may involve the crash,” said Officer Steve Smith, Albany Public Information Officer.

Preliminarily, it appears that the driver of the van was traveling eastbound on Central Avenue when he crossed over into the westbound lanes and struck McBride as she was in the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street.

Anthony Brown was on the other side of the road and witnessed the whole accident. He tells News10 the van was speeding through and struck McBride. “When he hit it, it’s like it did a whole 360…her leg was like twisted. Car parts were scattered everywhere. It was just crazy, you know…”

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.