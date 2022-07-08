ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man punches NYC straphanger in subway station attack, cops say

By Amanda Woods
 4 days ago

A stranger punched an Upper West Side straphanger twice in an unprovoked attack this week, cops said.

The 65-year-old victim got off a northbound No. 1 train at 72nd Street around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday and was walking on the platform when a man approached him from behind and randomly punched him in the back, authorities said.

When the victim turned to confront the suspect, the man then socked him in the face, cops said.

The attacker, joined by a woman, then boarded a northbound 2 train that pulled into the station.

The victim attempted to follow the duo, boarding a separate car of the same train, cops said.

All three got off the train at the West 110 Street and Central Park North station, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHc16_0gZ4vUme00
The attacker allegedly punched the victim twice before fleeing onto a northbound train.

The victim tried to follow them, but lost the pair as they continued walking east on West 110 Street.

He suffered bruising to his face, but refused medical attention upon reporting the incident to police, cops said.

Police released photos of the man and woman early Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VRNI_0gZ4vUme00
The NYPD is currently searching for the duo connected to the reported assault.

The man is described as about 25 years old, 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, with a light complexion, medium build and long, black hair placed in a bun. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a white T-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

The woman is also about 25 years old, with a light complexion, thin build and long, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red tank top, black shorts, black sneakers and pushing a white suitcase.

IN THIS ARTICLE
